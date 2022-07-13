Dr. Fauci explains why new BA.5 subvariant is concerning
Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN’s John Berman he is concerned about the new Covid...www.cnn.com
Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN’s John Berman he is concerned about the new Covid...www.cnn.com
The closer we get to November the more we'll hear from Fauci and the Democrats about a new Covid variant and how we'll need to vote by mail and close down polling stations. Its already starting with face masks when inside..
He just said the other day to be aware but don't let this interfere with our lives..this man flip flops more than anyone.
well yeah he is not making as much profit, his puppeteers want more money and since he is a government official they want him to freak everyone out so they can make more money on vaccines
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 70