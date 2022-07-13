ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Fauci explains why new BA.5 subvariant is concerning

By CNN
 5 days ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN’s John Berman he is concerned about the new Covid...

Tony Riley
5d ago

The closer we get to November the more we'll hear from Fauci and the Democrats about a new Covid variant and how we'll need to vote by mail and close down polling stations. Its already starting with face masks when inside..

LF...
5d ago

He just said the other day to be aware but don't let this interfere with our lives..this man flip flops more than anyone.

Eric Peloquin
5d ago

well yeah he is not making as much profit, his puppeteers want more money and since he is a government official they want him to freak everyone out so they can make more money on vaccines

