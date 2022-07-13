ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Where the Crawdads Sing' hits just enough of the right notes

By Review by Brian Lowry
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Placing Daisy Edgar-Jones under the spotlight, "Where the Crawdads Sing" serves up a virtual symphony of chords -- adapting a bestselling book that's part wild-child tale, part romance, part mystery and part courtroom...

