Crypto investors suffer in this bear market as the global macroeconomic environment shifts to risk-off; speculative assets are sold as quickly as possible, and investors buy gold and bonds. Asset prices across the board have suffered, but crypto losses have been more significant than in other traditional asset classes. Any investor who bought in during this current cycle is likely looking at some ugly losses in their portfolio. But there will always be projects that ignore the prevailing winds, and this article features three crypto projects to help investors beat the bear.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO