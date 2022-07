Your free ride on Colorado's Interstate 70's westbound express lane has come to an end and tolling has begun. It was one year ago that the westbound I-70 express opened to the public following two years of construction. What you may not have realized is that it has been free to use up until now on those occasions when it has been open. Tolling on the westbound express lanes went into effect on July 7. The eastbound express lanes on I-70 have been operational since 2015.

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO