ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Meet The Cast Of “Best Interests”

By A.E. Oats
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new family drama TV show is currently being filmed and set to premiere on BBC as early as next year. Titled Best Interests, the show is created by Jack Thorne, who previously worked on Shameless, Skins, Cast Offs, National Treasure, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Here’s a description...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “The Responder”

The hit BBC One police drama series The Responder premiered on January 24 to critical acclaim. The show, which features an ensemble of A-listers, wowed audiences and earned a thumbs-up from even the harshest of critics. The success of the show might be explained by the fact that it was written by Tony Schumacher, who was a former Merseyside Police officer. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to DM Talkies: “The Responder,” follows a corrupt police officer, Chris Carson, who is on the brink of madness yet tries to save the truth inside him by performing one good deed. However, his act of saving one’s life soaks him into a web of affairs that deals with stolen drugs, drug mobsters, and a drug peddler trying to change her life.” While the story is compelling, it’s the performance of its cast members that stole the show. If you want to learn more about the actors that appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the hit BBC One police drama The Responder.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Morris
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Chizzy Akudolu
Person
Michael Sheen
Person
Jack Thorne
Person
Pippa Haywood
Person
Gary Beadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Tv#Television#Irish#Hbo
ComicBook

Creed 3: Tessa Thompson Says She Had "More Freedom to Improvise" in Threequel

Later this year, Michael B. Jordan will once again play Adonis Creed, but this time the actor is pulling double duty. Creed III will mark Jordan's first feature film as a director after following in the footsteps of Ryan Coogler (Creed) and Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II). The movie will also see the return of Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad. Currently, Thompson is promoting Thor: Love and Thunder, and recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the Marvel movie as well as the upcoming Creed III. During the chat, the actor revealed she had more room to improvise with Jordan at the helm.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Prey (2022 movie) trailer, release date

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey tells the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. Startattle.com – Predator 5 movie. Naru has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. When danger threatens her camp, Naru sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, is a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jeff Goldblum Joins Netflix Series ‘Kaos’, Replacing Hugh Grant

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic World Dominion) has been tapped as one of the leads, vengeful god Zeus, in Netflix’s darkly comedic Greek mythology reimagining series Kaos, from creator-writer Charlie Covell. He replaces Hugh Grant, who originally had been cast in the role but had to pull out over date availability. Goldblum joins Kaos‘ ensemble cast, which includes Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Killian Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola and Stanley Townsend. Filming is slated to begin later this summer. Kaos is billed as a bold, darkly comic contemporary take...
NFL
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Confirms Classic Supporting Character

More details are coming to light about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the series poised to add a unique new flavor to Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given the lengthy and eclectic tenure that Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has had in the comics, there's been the question of what the ensemble cast surrounding her will look like. A number of newly-released stills for the series provide a pretty interesting clue, with the caption for one photo, which shows Jennifer standing in a courthouse, confirming that Dennis "Buck" Bukowski will be appearing in the series. Buck will be portrayed by actor Drew Matthews, whose filmography includes Lodge 49 and The Resident.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson Won't Be Reuniting For Apple's Project Artemis, But An A+ Choice Has Stepped In For The Captain America Actor

As it currently stands, MCU vets Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have an interesting game of musical chairs going when it comes to potential reunions. Previously, Johansson had to leave Ghosted, which left a vacancy for Evans to reunite with another friend, The Gray Man and Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas. Now, the Captain America actor has given up his seat on Apple’s Project Artemis, leaving the door open for an A+ choice to step in for him.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Which Actors He Has the Best Chemistry With

We love watching Dwayne Johnson acting alongside Kevin Hart. They’re perfect together in that kind of bromance kind of acting way. And Johnson, one of the best-known actors in the world, said he probably enjoys the best on-screen chemistry with Hart. Both are out promoting their new animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets. The Los Angeles premiere was Wednesday night. And Entertainment Tonight asked Johnson if he and Hart now should be considered as Hollywood’s best known, on-screen BFFs. After all, this is the fifth project for the two. It’s hard to doubt the camaraderie in the Jumanji movies.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori join cast of Scream 6

Star Samara Weaving is ready for an appointment with Ghostface. EW has confirmed that Weaving and Tony Revolori have both joined the cast of the sixth Scream movie. Weaving's other previous movies include Mayhem and Bill & Ted Face the Music, while Revolori is known for his appearances in The Grand Budapest Hotel and the Spider-Man franchise. Weaving's breakout film Ready or Not was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett who oversaw this year's Scream and are also directing the new movie.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Stranger Things Stage Play, Reservation Dogs Trailer and More

Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things are going to be happening at the theater: Under their newly announced production company, Upside Down Pictures, the Duffer Brothers are developing a stage play set within the world and mythology of the hit Netflix series. The project will be produced by Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot, The Reader) and Netflix. Daldry will also direct. Other projects in active development from the Duffer Brothers as part of their overall deal with Netflix include a Stranger Things spinoff; a live-action TV adaptation of the Japanese manga and anime series Death Note;...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman’s Next Project Announces Unfortunate Update

Lewis Pullman and the rest of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick saw rave reviews for their performances following the premiere of the Tom Cruise film over the Memorial Day weekend. Weeks later, the new movie continues to do well at the box office. In fact, it is also attracting the praise of experienced military pilots. Now, almost two months following the film’s debut, Pullman had another major picture ready to premiere on the big screen. Sadly, though, the Top Gun: Maverick star’s newest project just received an unfortunate update.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy