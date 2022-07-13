ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

How the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo helps support service members and their families

By Caroline Peters
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIsEB_0ge9q8ru00

Since 1946, the proceeds of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo have been going right back into our community in Colorado Springs.

News5 spoke with Kyle Park, the executive director of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Foundation who tells us his foundation makes sure that the money raised does two big things. It helps preserve western heritage and it helps support service members and their families in the Pikes Peak Region

The big focus of their foundation is the local active-duty military. This is made possible through the foundation’s partnership with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association which helps the rodeo with getting sponsorships. They make sure the funds get into the enlisted military members hands through Morale Readiness, welfare groups, and more. In fact, the foundation has already set aside a base amount of 100,000 dollars this year to go into the pockets of enlisted members.

“So we’ve actually built in that contribution to our budget so even if the rest of the event is a break even, we still know that we are going to be able to donate to our causes by the end of the year,” said Park.

“You know we are big on military. We have a lot of military bases around here and we want to make sure that our active duty feel supported by the military and this is a place that they want to stay.”

It’s important to note that most of the people who help make the rodeo happen are volunteers.

The foundation board, those working the gates, ushers and customer service are all offering their time at no cost.

Kyle tells me without these volunteers this rodeo would look a lot different. It wouldn’t be as big, and they wouldn’t be able to raise as much money for our military members.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX21News.com

Peanut pusher reaches summit of Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS — 53-year-old Bob Salem summitted Pikes Peak on Friday morning – after a bit of a “nutty” journey from the base of the mountain. “I did, actually beat the record. I’m going to have to figure out my exact time because I finished like 530-ish this morning. Whatever sunrise was when I came actually up on top of the hill here. So I’ll figure out my exact time and stuff. But I know I beat the eight days,” said Salem at reaching the summit Friday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bust Rodeo Foundation#Morale Readiness
KKTV

Entire police force retires in one Colorado town

WATCH - With El Paso County leading the state in suicides, experts hope “988″ will help. Last year 176 people in El Paso County lost their lives to suicide per the County Coroner. According the the state Office of Suicide Prevention this was the most in the state.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Sports
Brewbound.com

Rocky Mountain Brewery Site And Equipment for Sale

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Rocky Mountain Brewery, a 2x Gold and Silver World Beer Cup award winner, is selling its dedicated 10,500 s.f. operating facility on 2-acre parcel located in a special, tax-designated Opportunity Zone of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Consider making your own recipes using its present brewing capacity...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Don’t fall for a scam targeting Ent Credit Union customers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Ent Credit Union customers are being targeted by scammers, according to an alert sent out by the company recently. The scammers are texting people pretending they are reaching out from the Ent call center. “If the member answers the spam call, the person on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Colorado Springs, CO — 30 Top Places!

Are you headed to the gorgeous municipality of Colorado Springs in the Centennial State of Colorado?. Do you want to go on an unforgettable gastronomic tour with your travel buddies by dining at terrific breakfast joints?. Then, read through this list of brilliant restaurants serving an impressive selection of morning...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy