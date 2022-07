Time to cue that ad jingle that’s been stuck in our heads since the 1990s: Eau Claire could soon be home to a Chili’s. If you’re the kind of person who wants your (sing it with me) baby back, baby back, baby back ribs, then you’ll be pleased to know that the national chain restaurant could soon be serving up American and Tex-Mex fare at 3625 Gateway Drive, on the former site of CCF Bank. The bank recently built a newer, smaller branch next door, freeing up this high-traffic spot at the corner of Gateway Drive and Prill Road not far from Kohl’s and Target for development.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO