ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly reunite in Rome for their twins’ birthday

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6YeI_0ge9mGPx00

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly reunite in Rome, Italy, for their twins’ birthday. According to HollywoodLife , the actor traveled to celebrate Knox and Vivienne’s 14th birthday. As reported by the publication, although Pitt didn’t miss the special occasion, his ex-wife made it happen at all costs.

“Angelina’s on a tight shooting schedule [on Without Blood], so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne ’s birthday; it means a lot to her that he made the trip,” the source told the publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jigJA_0ge9mGPx00 GettyImages
Angelina Jolie with children (left to right) Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt attending the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil European Premiere held at Imax Waterloo in London. Picture date: Wednesday October 9, 2019.

“She always bends over backward to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays,” the source continued. “But in this situation, she was stressing about how to make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders; his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

The insider revealed that Angelina and Brad’s communication is almost inexistent due to the rocky relationship amid their divorce and custody battle. “They have virtually no contact; everything between them, including the kids’ schedules, is handled by third parties because they’re still battling it out in court,” the person said. “But Angelina shields the kids from it all as best she can because she wants them to have a healthy relationship with their dad, regardless of how she feels about him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJhRs_0ge9mGPx00 GrosbyGroup

The 58-year-old actor was photographed at the Ciampino Airport in Rome with his guitar.

RELATED:

How Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s kids’ drawings were used in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek go shopping with their daughters Zahara, Vivienne, and Paloma Valentina

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seemed starstruck during the Måneskin concert in Rome

The former couple also shares four other children, including Maddox , 20, Pax , 18, Zahara , 17, and Shiloh , 16.

Ahead of Pitts’s arrival Angelina and their dancer daughter Shiloh attended to Måneskin concert and went shopping with Salma Hayek .

Comments / 2

Related
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Gwyneth Paltrow Shock: Brad Pitt Drove Actress' Marriage With Brad Falchuk To Breaking Point? Iron Man Actress Admits She Loves Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston's Ex

Gwyneth Paltrow is, undeniably, one of the most sought-after actresses of her generation. After her “conscious uncoupling” with Chris Martin almost a decade ago, the Iron Man actress is now married to American TV writer Brad Falchuk. The pair were introduced in 2014 on the set of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Elsa Pataky
wmagazine.com

Angelina Jolie and Her Daughter Zahara Hit Up Zara in Rome

Picture this: You’re at Zara, combing the racks for an expert knockoff of the designer piece you haven’t been able to stop thinking about since it went down the runway. Then, you look up and see that the person who’s been doing the same thing next to you is none other than Angelina Jolie. If you’re skeptical that such an event could ever unfold, well, too bad you weren’t among those shopping at the brand’s Rome outpost this past weekend. It was one of several stops on the 47-year-old Academy Award winner’s day of shopping with her 17-year-old daughter Zahara. They would have looked just like regular customers if it weren’t for Jolie’s quilted bag with a huge YSL logo.
HOME & GARDEN
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie Pitt Goes Viral with Dance Choreography -- See Her Most Impressive Videos So Far!

The videos were shared by the famed Millennium Dance Complex. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has some serious skills on the dance floor. The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been making waves online after the famed Millennium Dance Complex -- where stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and J.Lo have honed their skills -- and its choreographers started featuring her in performance videos shared to YouTube over the last few months.
THEATER & DANCE
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles' Wife Wanted To Have A Private Meeting With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle When They Were In UK, But Sussexes Allegedly Rejected Invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the U.K. earlier this month for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Several sources claimed that they had not interacted with the senior members of the royal family Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, according to a royal expert, Camilla actually extended an invitation to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes, but they rejected it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Birthdays#Italy
shefinds

This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now

Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy