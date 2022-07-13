Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly reunite in Rome for their twins’ birthday

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly reunite in Rome, Italy, for their twins’ birthday. According to HollywoodLife , the actor traveled to celebrate Knox and Vivienne’s 14th birthday. As reported by the publication, although Pitt didn’t miss the special occasion, his ex-wife made it happen at all costs.

“Angelina’s on a tight shooting schedule [on Without Blood], so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne ’s birthday; it means a lot to her that he made the trip,” the source told the publication.

GettyImages Angelina Jolie with children (left to right) Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt attending the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil European Premiere held at Imax Waterloo in London. Picture date: Wednesday October 9, 2019.

“She always bends over backward to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays,” the source continued. “But in this situation, she was stressing about how to make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders; his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

The insider revealed that Angelina and Brad’s communication is almost inexistent due to the rocky relationship amid their divorce and custody battle. “They have virtually no contact; everything between them, including the kids’ schedules, is handled by third parties because they’re still battling it out in court,” the person said. “But Angelina shields the kids from it all as best she can because she wants them to have a healthy relationship with their dad, regardless of how she feels about him.”

GrosbyGroup

The 58-year-old actor was photographed at the Ciampino Airport in Rome with his guitar.

RELATED:

The former couple also shares four other children, including Maddox , 20, Pax , 18, Zahara , 17, and Shiloh , 16.

Ahead of Pitts’s arrival Angelina and their dancer daughter Shiloh attended to Måneskin concert and went shopping with Salma Hayek .