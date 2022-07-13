Free food distribution to be held Thursday, July 14

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County’s Healthy Living program is hosting an event on Saturday, July 16, where residents can receive free groceries as well as a variety of health services. Hillsborough County residents will be given free groceries from 10-11:30 a.m. at an
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Polk County congregation is a blessing to residents in need of a meal. For Chris Hart, the Bags of Blessings Food Pantry is a much-needed lifeline. "It helps supplement the food because basically anything we earn enough cash that goes towards rent," he said. Hart is...
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Tampa area residents not knowing where their next meal was coming from was able to take advantage of some free resources Thursday. Farm Share, one of Florida's leading food nonprofits, partnered with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and Refuge Church to give out food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tampa area. Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, people came out to the church in New Port Richey to receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.
TAMPA, Fla — The first day of school is less than a month away for Hillsborough County and with around 17,000 babies born each year, Champions for Children Tampa Bay reports that less than half of those babies here in the county are set up for success. Hillsborough County...
Councilman Luis Viera says he's had his eye on the Timber Falls apartment complex for about a year—due to complaints about the conditions. "[There were] very poor conditions obviously, you know, leaky roofs, mold," Viera said. And these days, tenants said the problems haven't changed. "I've been having problems...
As summer is underway in Hernando County, the Humane Society of the Nature Coast seeks to bring more comfort and benefit to its four-legged residents, in continuing pursuit of its mission of bringing sunshine into the darkened lives of animals in need. The agency seeks to optimize the comfort of both animals and volunteers during the hotter months with the addition of air conditioning units, especially in fenced areas where the shelter’s dogs stay for short periods before going inside. The agency is located at 7200 Mobley Road, Brooksville.
BARTOW, Fla. — The loved ones of 12-year-old Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia held a fundraiser on Friday afternoon to help pay for her medical bills. Jasmin is the only survivor of a horrible car crash that killed her parents and grandparents late last month in Mexico. This week, she was flown back home to Tampa and taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for further care.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The ongoing effort to purge Giant African Land Snails from Pasco County has netted more than 1,400 GALS in Florida Department of Agriculture custody. The FDACS reported they have so far checked 525 properties, finding snails in just 30. The quarantine area set up in...
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for Robert Ballentine, a missing 56-yr-old from his court-ordered diversion program. Ballentine is 5’9”, around 190 lbs., with brown hair & brown eyes. Ballentine was last seen on July 15 around 5 p.m., in
UMATILLA, Fla. – A community has come together to support a veteran-owned café after it announced plans to close its doors due to inflation costs. “It’s a beautiful thing ... it’s more than I can ask for... We were saved by the community, and that’s amazing,” owners Beth and Bruce Chambers said.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — On Wednesday, Hope Villages of America announced it was transitioning a Clearwater homeless shelter to affordable housing units. Leaders were quick to admit the move is bittersweet as affordable housing offers a long-term solution for low-income families, but the community loses 80 beds meant for homeless people.
INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — Hear the roar, hit the door. Indian Shores leaders are sounding the alarm when it comes to mandatory hurricane evacuations. New hurricane sirens are now in place in the beach community and are ready to warn people on Pinellas County’s coastline when it’s time to leave their homes and businesses.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly battered a man in a parking lot in New Port Richey, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. An affidavit said that Jason Thomas Foster, 36, got into a fight with another man in...
Sprawling development would be built atop area that’s supposed to be protected for groundwater recharge. When anyone asks me the weirdest place in our very weird state of Florida, I always say it’s Pasco County. In addition to the usual mix of sketchy politicians and scummy developers, Pasco...
BELLEAIR SHORE, Fla. — Umbrellas are banned on Belleair Shore Beach. No, that is not a joke, it's in an ordinance passed by city leaders. The ordinance, Belleair Beach residents said, was passed two years ago. It states that it is prohibited to, "Erect, possess, or cause to be erected any tent, canopy, umbrella, temporary shade structure or recreation structure on the beach within the incorporated limits of the town."
Polk County Public Schools officials, along with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, refuted allegations contained in a blog post and podcast that raised questions about school district hiring practices. PCPS issued a lengthy statement Thursday to address allegations raised by David Gornoski, who describes himself as “an entrepreneur, speaker and...
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several Plant City residents sent screenshots of a concerning Facebook post to News Channel 8, but the Plant City Police Department said it’s a hoax. A photo showing a woman dressed in scrubs and holding a baby has been making the rounds on...
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
