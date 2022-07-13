Greenville Police looking for missing man last seen on Friday

Snow Hill Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:. On 07/10/2022 Snow Hill Police Department, assisted by Greene County Sheriff's Office, responded to a private residence on West Greene Street to investigate a reported assault. Chief Smith arrived on scene and discovered a stabbing victim who was treated promptly by Greene County EMS, and was subsequently transported to Vidant Medical Center. Chief Smith Interviewed all parties on scene and processed the crime scene. Based on the interviews conducted and the physical evidence at the scene, it was determined that Ramziddin Muwwakkil had stabbed the victim in the chest with a butcher knife after initiating an argument with the victim. Muwwakkil was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and placed under a $25,000 bond. The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering from the injury.

