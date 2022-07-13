ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville Police looking for missing man last seen on Friday

By Annette Weston
wcti12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville Police ate looking for a missing man last seen on Friday. Investigators said Alex Sharpless, 21,...

wcti12.com

Comments / 0

 

WTKR News 3

Police search for man, vehicle involved in Edenton shooting

EDENTON, N.C. - The Edenton Police Department needs the public's help in identifying the suspect and vehicle involved in a recent shooting. On Thursday around 5:55 pm., a shooting took place in the 100 block of Paradise Road. Police now need the public’s assistance in identifying the man pictured below...
EDENTON, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville PD officials looking for man last seen June 8, 2022

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for a missing man. They said Thomas Earl Russell was last seen leaving 1901 Fairview Way on June 8, 2022. Family and friends have not seen or heard from him since. Russell is described as 6'2" tall,...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville woman charged in Chloe’s Closet break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville woman has been charged in connection to the May 22 break-in at Chloe’s Closet on Hwy. 24 in Newport. Pamela Renee Gibson, 51, has been charged with felony breaking and entering. She is being held in the Onslow County Jail under a $5,000 bond and is expected to make her first court appearance on Aug. 4.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Police say three shootings in Rocky Mount this week are connected

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - There was another shooting in Rocky Mount this morning and police now believe it’s related to two other shootings this week. Around 9:00 a.m. Jaquan Scott was shot in the 1000 block of Western Avenue, according to police. The 22-year-old received a non-life-threatening gunshot...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WAVY News 10

Second person charged in NC’s New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has arrested another individual in relation to the courthouse shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. Police arrested and charged Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22 of Vanceboro, with one count of accessory after the fact for first-degree homicide, and one count of accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Snow Hill Police Department: Stabbing leads to arrest

Snow Hill Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:. On 07/10/2022 Snow Hill Police Department, assisted by Greene County Sheriff's Office, responded to a private residence on West Greene Street to investigate a reported assault. Chief Smith arrived on scene and discovered a stabbing victim who was treated promptly by Greene County EMS, and was subsequently transported to Vidant Medical Center. Chief Smith Interviewed all parties on scene and processed the crime scene. Based on the interviews conducted and the physical evidence at the scene, it was determined that Ramziddin Muwwakkil had stabbed the victim in the chest with a butcher knife after initiating an argument with the victim. Muwwakkil was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and placed under a $25,000 bond. The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering from the injury.
SNOW HILL, NC
WNCT

Arrest made after Snow Hill stabbing

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Snow Hill Police Department made an arrest Sunday in connection to a stabbing that injured one person. Ramziddin Muwwakkil was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed under a $25,000 bond. SHPD and Green County Sheriff’s Office...
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A child is dead after a moped accident in Ayden on Monday. The Ayden Police Department says at about 6:55 p.m. Monday, two children on a moped ran the stop sign at the intersection of Planters and M.L.K. Jr. streets and crashed into a vehicle that was on M.L.K. Jr. Street.
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Kinston man charged with murder in shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a July 3 shooting that killed one person. Joe Earl Wilson, 49, was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Lenoir County Jail with no bond. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 3, police officers arrived at the […]
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

3 brothers arrested in connection to Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—Three brothers have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two people, according to police. Police said they received reports of gunfire on Wednesday around 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hunter Hill Road. Officers said before they arrived, everyone had left the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

2 injured in downtown Rocky Mount shooting: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting they say happened at a home in a downtown neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 9:55 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Buena Vista Ave. On their way to the scene, they say they were...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

KPD: Suspect wanted in vehicle theft

The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with helping identify the suspect pictured below. The photo is from a vehicle theft. Anyone with information regarding the suspects identity is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC

