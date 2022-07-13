ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 4-Ingredient Vegan Pineapple Dole Whip Is Loaded With Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients That Taste Like Tropical Sunshine

By Maki Yazawa
 3 days ago
Be honest: Who wants to wait in an hour-long line under the blazing sun just to get an overpriced Disneyland Dole Whip when you can make one at home instead? The last time I made my way off the Jungle Cruise ride at the park, I was saddened to see the queue wrapped around like the Python’s body (IYKYK) for a Dole Whip wait time that was totally out of the question. As much as I wanted to indulge in this super refreshing tropical treat, I feared I’d throw a full-blown heat-induced tantrum before I could even take a bite if I had to endure another Disney-length line.

Don’t get me wrong. A creamy Dole Whip is definitely worth the wait, but what if we said you didn’t have to test your patience to satisfy your pineapple soft-serve dreams anymore? Plus, don’t we all wish we could snack on this dreamy dessert all year long without having to dish out the cash to pay an expensive park entry fee?

Thankfully, on the latest episode of Alt-Baking Bootcamp, nutritionist Mia Rigden, CNS, showed us how to make this four-ingredient dairy-free Dole Whip recipe from the comfort of your own kitchen without having to stand in a line at a busy amusement park for hours on end. Goodbye, pricey park tickets... Hello, the best summery dessert that ever lived!

Why we’re *so* obsessed with this Dole Whip recipe

Let me be the first to say that you can never be too old to indulge in a Disney-style treat like this creamy and dreamy Dole Whip soft-serve recipe. TBH, it checks off all of the boxes when it comes to the perfect summertime dessert: refreshing, fruity, and packed with tropical paradise vibes. Check, check, and check. Plus, aside from tasting like your favorite childhood ice cream, it’s made with just four ingredients and comes loaded with a bounty of health benefits too.

For starters, this delicious soft serve is dairy-free and can be made using all vegan products. And for that iconic Hawaiian vacation-like twist, it features pineapple in two ways—both in juice and frozen chunk form—for max sweet-tart-and-tropical flavor. Trust us, nostalgia will be instantly activated upon the first lick. Plus, pineapple, which is the only source of dietary bromelain (a digestive enzyme that breaks down food) is also known for its hydrating, gut health, and immune-supporting benefits. TL; DR? This pineapple-loaded recipe is a win, win.

As if that weren’t enough, this treat features a secret ingredient that Rigden adds to give it a special kick of flavor and anti-inflammatory benefits. Unlike a traditional Dole Whip recipe, this version includes a small nub of ginger which adds zestiness and acts as a powerful antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation, swelling, and pain. Trust us: The delicate spice flavor of ginger pairs perfectly with the tart and sweet pineapple. Finally, to achieve that perfect soft-serve consistency without any fancy ice cream-making equipment, Rigden shares her pro tips for making it at home in the episode.

Ready to get in line (or lack thereof) to discover your new favorite dessert? Find the full DIY dairy-free dole whip recipe in the video above as you follow along using these instructions.

Vegan Dole Whip recipe

Yields 2 servings

Ingredients

1 cup vegan vanilla ice cream

2 cups frozen pineapple chunks

3/4 cup pineapple juice

1/2-inch nub of ginger, peeled

Pineapple wedges, for garnish (optional)

1. In a blender, add the vanilla ice cream, pineapple juice, pineapple chunks, and ginger. Blend at high speed until smooth and creamy.

2. Place it in a freezer-safe container in the freezer for 20 minutes. Then, transfer the ice cream into a piping bag to squeeze into a cup or bowl.

3. Garnish with pineapple wedges.

IN THIS ARTICLE
