Orphan: First Kill - Official Trailer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the trailer for Orphan: First Kill. Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this chilling prequel to the 2009 horror hit, Orphan. After...

ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Black Phone Home Release Date Revealed

After scaring up a few successful weekends at the box office, The Black Phone is making its way to your TV at home. Scott Derrickson's acclaimed new thriller is heading to video on-demand services much sooner than some movie fans may have expected, especially considering its positive performance at the box office. On Monday afternoon, Blumhouse announced that The Black Phone would be made available on VOD services this Friday.
CELL PHONES
thebrag.com

A photo of Florence Pugh in Dune 2 has leaked

A photo of Florence Pugh on set in Budapest for Dune 2 has leaked. It’s been previously confirmed that Pugh will star in the Dune sequel, and the leaked image is the first sighting of her on set. Pugh is pictured on set wearing a white gown with a matching headdress. The 26-year-old is cast to play Princess Irulan in the upcoming film.
MOVIES
Julia Stiles
Isabelle Fuhrman
Rossif Sutherland
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Gets Poster

Earlier this year, Winnie the Pooh and all related characters entered the public domain, allowing anyone to bring to life any story they'd like with the series, with one of the first and most viral takes on the material being the horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The film has earned its first poster, which was unveiled by Dread Central. The new film is far from the first time a seemingly innocuous concept was twisted and reimagined into unsettling ways, but by getting to use the actual Winnie the Pooh franchise, it surely takes the terror to new levels. Stay tuned for details on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

The Scariest Film on Disney Plus Has Haunted Us for Decades

For a family-friendly streaming service full of classic kids films, Disney Plus serves up some seriously traumatic memories: Bambi's mother. Toy Story 3's ending. Everything about that awful Home Alone reboot. But for my money, the scariest film on Disney Plus is... The Black Hole. This 1979 chiller was one...
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Dances In Figure-Hugging Black Dress 5 Months After Giving Birth: Watch

Kylie Jenner, 24, is heating things up on TikTok! The global cosmetics mogul took to the trendy video clip platform to delight her 42.4M followers with a fun dancing video posted to the platform on Wednesday, July 13. The evening clip featured Kylie rocking a form-fitting black sleeveless column dress while dancing in front of a glass sliding door to the song “Cumbia Buena” by Grupo La Cumbia. She laid a fun filter over the video, which made her image appear to be wriggling as she periodically turned to show off different angles of her body. She wore her hair down and finished the look with a perfect manicure.
CELEBRITIES
ScreenCrush

The Best Marvel Heroes Who Aren’t In the MCU Yet

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2008, Marvel Studios has adapted dozens upon dozens of its most popular characters. Their MCU blossomed into an enormous multimedia franchise, and it seems to be growing bigger all the time. But even with all those movies and shows, the MCU barely scratches...
MOVIES
Entertainment
Movies
Vogue

Jennifer Lawrence Nails Summer Date-Night Dressing

The white T-shirt is a powerful, yet understated wardrobe staple. Jennifer Lawrence has been wearing box-fresh tees on repeat since giving birth earlier this year. At the start of this week, she paired a slightly cropped T-shirt with baggy jeans, Manolo sandals and an oversized red shirt from The Row.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Gigi Hadid Takes Her Jorts Out for a Spin

Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York earlier this afternoon wearing a laidback look. Her get-up consisted of a white shirt that buttoned diagonally and left artful cutouts across the body, a cream handbag, and the most slacker-chic beloved sandal of all, the Birkenstock. But it wasn’t the earthy footwear that turned heads but instead a pair of faded, sheared-off, mid-thigh-length jorts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Leaked Concept Art Reveals First Look at Doctor Doom

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the many highly-anticipated Marvel films of the year. According to recent reports, the upcoming sequel will be the debut of two major Marvel Comics characters: Riri Williams aka Ironheart, and Namor The Sub-Mariner. But if that's not compelling enough, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also rumored to introduce Fantastic Four's arch-nemesis, Victor Von Doom, widely known as Doctor Doom.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘John Wick 4’ Star Calls Keanu Reeves One of the Most ‘Down to Earth’ People

Just months after finishing the production of “John Wick 4,” Rina Sawayama describes her co-star Keanu Reeves as being of the most down-to-earth people she’s ever met. While speaking to Metro recently, Sawayama stated that Keanu Reeves has such an “ordinariness” about him. “He’s really down to earth, he’s someone who is so chilled and lovely – just great to hang out with like he’s a family member. He just has a great presence, he has a calming presence around him.”
MOVIES
Business Insider

'The Black Phone' is the latest horror movie from Blumhouse Productions — here's how to watch the supernatural thriller at home

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "The Black Phone" is now available to stream at home less than one month after it debuted in theaters on June 24. You can rent or buy the horror film from video-on-demand (VOD) retailers like Prime Video and Vudu. "The Black Phone" will also stream on Peacock later this year.
MOVIES
WWD

Natural-looking Gigi Hadid Fronts Self-Portrait Fall Campaign

Gigi Hadid is the latest supermodel following Kate Moss, Naomi Campell, Irina Shayk, and her sister Bella, to star in Self-Portrait’s fashion campaigns. The glowy American Palestinian model appears in a series of images shot by Zoë Ghertner, documenting a usual day for Hadid in New York City, crossing Fifth Avenue at 49th Street in a beige tailoring ensemble, picking up dry cleaning in a classy lace dress, and waiting for a taxi while carrying the brand’s debut handbag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
MUSIC

