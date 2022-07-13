ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obama sent a scathing email to his former White House doctor to stop his 'unprofessional' behavior after he had posted a 'cheap shot' Tweet about Joe Biden's cognitive health, new book reveals

 4 days ago

Barack Obama sent a scathing email to ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson demanding he stop his 'unprofessional behavior' accusing him of posting a 'cheap shot' about President Joe Biden's cognitive health.

The Republican representative made statements about 'the concerning mental gaffes' of 79-year-old Biden on Twitter during the 2020 campaign season.

As the former White House physician to Bush, Obama and Trump, he was qualified to make the criticisms, leading Obama to send a furious message to defend his Democratic colleague.

Jackson claims in his new book, Holding the Line: A Lifetime of Defending Democracy and American Values, that he did not respond to the email but considered calling the former president.

'So, upon reflection, I thought, 'You know what? Screw that guy!' I'm not doing it. I just walked away from it, which was the last time I had any contact with [Obama].'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpOKZ_0ge9hzsL00
Barack Obama (pictured in June) sent a scathing email to an ex-White House doctor to stop his 'unprofessional behavior' after he posted a 'cheap shot' Tweet about President Joe Biden's cognitive health
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E0cxY_0ge9hzsL00
An image of the message from Obama shows the former president telling Representative Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician, to stop his 'unprofessional behavior' and claimed he 'will expect more of you in the future' 

The Texas Republican wrote of the 2020 campaign season: 'Biden was on TV again, making crazy statements and concerning mental gaffes; he didn't know what state he was in or what office he was campaigning for.'

'He apparently thought at one point that he was running for the Senate and later couldn't remember what state he was campaigning in,' he added. 'This had been going on for months and was getting worse.'

Jackson was also running for Congress in 2020 and tweeted about rival Biden's cognitive 'frailty': 'Remember the cognitive test that I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!!'

Within just 20 minutes of his Tweet, Representative Jackson received an email from President Obama, he claims in his new book.

It read: 'I have made a point of not commenting on your service in my successor's administration and have always spoken highly of you both in public and in private. You always served me and my family well, and I have considered you not only a fine doctor and service member but also a friend.

'That's why I have to express my disappointment at the cheap shot you took at Joe Biden via Twitter. It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held.

'It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration.

'You were the personal physician to the President of the United States as well as an admiral in the U.S. Navy. I expect better, and I hope upon reflection that you will expect more of yourself in the future.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKOrF_0ge9hzsL00
The former White House physician to Bush, Obama and Trump, GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson made statements about 'the concerning mental gaffes' of 79-year-old Biden, which infuriated Obama
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXyUf_0ge9hzsL00
While media outlets often claimed 45th President Trump was mentally unwell, Jackson described the now 76-year-old as in 'excellent' mental shape, adding that he 'had absolutely no cognitive or mental issues whatsoever'.

While media outlets often claimed 45th President Trump was mentally unwell, Jackson described the now 76-year-old as in 'excellent' mental shape, adding that he 'had absolutely no cognitive or mental issues whatsoever'.

Jackson told Fox News Digital: 'It's awfully ironic now, considering [Biden's mental fitness] is all anyone, including the liberal media, can talk about.

'Let it be known, as the White House physician for the last three presidents, I was the first to say that we have a serious problem with this man's cognitive demise, and he will not make it four years in office.

'I've always said there would come a point where it wouldn't be just me talking about it, but his own party, and sadly, that has proven to be the case. Joe Biden's cognitive failures are on full display for the whole world to see.'

