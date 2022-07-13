ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Charley Crockett Announces New Album ‘The Man From Waco,’ Drops Lead Single “I’m Just A Clown”

By Casey Young
 3 days ago
Bobby Cochran

A new Charley Crockett era is upon us.

He just announced his 11th career studio album The Man From Waco, which is slated to drop on September 9th. Charley wrote or co-wrote all 14 songs on the tracklist, as well.

And he’s been on quite a tear lately, dropping three other albums in the last year and a half or so, and clearly has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

He noted that he wanted to keep the entire process for this new project as simple as possible, saying that they recorded everything with the whole band in one room and the masters could almost pass as demos because they’re so raw (which I love).

And actually, when they started recording at producer Bruce Robison’s studio near Austin, Texas, that’s what they were supposed to be:

“I just wanted an honest partnership: do it at your place, live to tape, everybody in the room. The magic is in the performances on that tape.

That’s what Bruce wanted to do, that’s what I wanted to do. When we were done, I said ‘these are masters, not demos.”

It’s no secret that the Texas native has carved out his own lane in country music, with a unique blend of country, blues, and soul, along with some Cajun and Tejano influences, which has allowed him to be a unique and distinct artist with a sound all his own.

And why the hell would you wanna change that?

Charley continued that, even though there were people who wanted him to go in a certain direction with this new music, he had to stay true to himself and what has gotten him this far:

“Everybody was telling me: ‘go right, go right, go right. I went left. I had to hold on to what has gotten me this far.”

He posted the announcement on Instagram along with the album cover, and luckily, we don’t have to wait long to hear all this new music as we’re less than two months from release day:

“The Man From Waco – September 9, 2022.”

The lead single, “I’m Just A Clown,” is out everywhere now:

The Man From Waco Tracklist:

1. The Man From Waco Theme (Charley Crockett, Kullen Fox)

2. Cowboy Candy (Charley Crockett)

3. Time Of The Cottonwood Trees (Charley Crockett)

4. Just Like Honey (Charley Crockett, Kullen Fox)

5. I’m Just A Clown (Charley Crockett)

6. Black Sedan (Charley Crockett, Kullen Fox)

7. The Man From Waco (Charley Crockett, Bruce Robison, Kullen Fox, Taylor Grace)

8. Trinity River (Charley Crockett)

9. Tom Turkey (Charley Crockett, Bob Dylan) *

10. Odessa (Charley Crockett, Nathan Fleming)

11. All The Way From Atlanta (Charley Crockett)

12. Horse Thief Mesa (Charley Crockett)

13. July Jackson (Charley Crockett, Taylor Grace)

14. The Man From Waco Theme (Charley Crockett, Kullen Fox)

Charley is currently out on an extensive headlining tour, so make sure you check out the remaining dates and catch him live if he’ll be anywhere near you:

Charley Crockett 2022 Tour Dates

July 30 – Peacemaker Music Festival – Fort Smith, AR

August 2 – Belly Up – Aspen, CO

August 3 – Triple A SummitFest – Boulder, CO

August 4 – The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO

August 5 – The Lincoln – Cheyenne, WY

August 8 – The Pabst Theater – Milwaukee, WI

August 9 – Bell’s Brewery – Kalamazoo, MI

August 11 – Race Street Live – Holyoke, MA

August 12 – Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH^

August 13 – Bethel Woods Center – Bethel, NY^

August 14 – Darien Lake Amphitheatre – Darien Center, NY^

August 16 – Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia, PA

August 18 – Missouri State Fair – Sedalia, MO

August 20 – RiversEdge Ampitheater – Hamilton, OH

August 22 – Slowdown – Omaha, NE

August 24 – Buddy Holly Center – Lubbock, TX

August 25 – The Paramount Theatre of Abilene – Abilene, TX

August 26 – North Texas State Fair and Rodeo – Denton, TX

August 27 – Whitewater Amp – New Braunfels, TX

Aug 28 – Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center – Midland, TX

September 4 – Central Texas State Fair – Belton, TX

September 6 – The Strand Theatre – Shreveport, LA

September 9 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA^

September 10 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC^

September 11 – Moon River Festival – Chattanooga, TN

September 13 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

September 16 – Bourbon & Beyond Festival – Louisville, KY

October 2 – Arlington Theatre – Santa Barbara, CA

October 8 – Devils Backbone Hoopla – Roseland, VA

October 9 – Riverfront Revival Festival – Charleston, SC

October 28 – Workman’s – Dublin, IRE

October 30 – Oran Mor – Glasgow, UK

October 31 – Deaf Institute – Manchester, UK

November 1 – Jazz Café – London, UK

November 3 – Yuca – Cologne, DE

November 4 – Quasimodo – Berlin, DE

November 5 – Take Root Festival – Groningen, NL

December 30 – Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK

^Support for Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival

