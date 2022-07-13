LeBron James Backtracks On Outrageous Brittney Griner Claims: “Wasn’t Knocking Our Beautiful Country”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Yesterday, LeBron James had us all scratching our heads when the trailer was released for the latest episode of The Shop.

In the short clip, you can hear the NBA star deliver and ice cold take in regards of WNBA star Brittney Griner:

“I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?'”

Of course, he was talking about the fact that Griner has been detained in Russia for the past four months, after the Russian Federal Customs Service discovered vape cartridges that contained “hashish oil” in her luggage, which could result in 10 years in Russian prison.

Although when the incident occurred back in March, the WNBA released a statement about how they were going to do everything in their power to get Griner back into the states, she’s still overseas in Russia four months later.

President Biden, Kamala Harris and more politicians have commented on the matter, but so far, nothing really has happened other than her pleading guilty to the charge in a Russian “court.”

Nevertheless, LeBron’s comments sounded a bit too far, considering Russia is under a strict dictatorship at the hands of Vladimir Putin, and the country is currently at war with Ukraine.

Now, LeBron is backtracking on his comments, and took to social media to clear the air.

“My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country.

I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc… inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days!

Long story short… bring her home.”

I get where LeBron is coming from in this one, but in today’s day and age we gotta choose our words carefully, and he took it a bit over the top with this one…

And now all of the sudden it’s a “beautiful country” and it’s “home”?

Just take the L LeBron…