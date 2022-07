Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle reacted furiously to the famous Vanity Fair issue headlined “She’s Just Wild about Harry,” in which she confirmed she and Prince Harry were a couple and hinted they would soon announce their engagement. She complained that the article minimized her role as an actor, philanthropist, and activist.

