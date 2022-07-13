Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Fort Smith, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Fort Smith on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#4. Pasta Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 810 Main St, Van Buren, AR 72956

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. The Rialto Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: French, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 720 Garrison Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-2404

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7401 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. AJ's Oyster House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 N 10th St, Fort Smith, AR 72901-2703

- Read more on Tripadvisor