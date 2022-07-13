ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoXn8_0ge9gDPg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116BkE_0ge9gDPg00
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Burlington on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Burlington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ix2p2_0ge9gDPg00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pauline's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1834 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vaw0Y_0ge9gDPg00
Tripadvisor

#5. Harper's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1068 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403-5718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4fPv_0ge9gDPg00
Tripadvisor

#4. Windjammer Restaurant & Upper Deck Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (952 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1076 Williston Rd Best Western Windjammer Inn and Conference Center, South Burlington, VT 05403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjzwM_0ge9gDPg00
Tripadvisor

#3. Splash At the Boathouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 0 College Street, Burlington, VT 05401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xykr_0ge9gDPg00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Fish & Chip

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, British
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1210 Williston Rd, Burlington, VT 05403-5720
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Burlington metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFusQ_0ge9gDPg00
Tripadvisor

#1. Shanty On The Shore

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (647 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 181 Battery St, Burlington, VT 05401-5211
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
South Burlington, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Restaurants
Burlington, VT
Restaurants
Burlington, VT
Food & Drinks
Local
Vermont Food & Drinks
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Burlington, VT
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Tripadvisor Reviews#Restaurant Info#Pub#Fish#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Seafood#Americans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy