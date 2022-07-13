Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Burlington on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Burlington

Tripadvisor

#6. Pauline's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1834 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Harper's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1068 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403-5718

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Windjammer Restaurant & Upper Deck Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (952 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1076 Williston Rd Best Western Windjammer Inn and Conference Center, South Burlington, VT 05403

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Splash At the Boathouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 0 College Street, Burlington, VT 05401

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. The Fish & Chip

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, British

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1210 Williston Rd, Burlington, VT 05403-5720

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Burlington metro area

Tripadvisor

#1. Shanty On The Shore

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (647 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 181 Battery St, Burlington, VT 05401-5211

- Read more on Tripadvisor