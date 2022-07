A person who was hit by a boat Monday while on the Willamette River in an innertube has died in the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday. The incident happened on Monday afternoon near Rogers Landing County Park. Deputies say a 20-year-old man and a juvenile male were being towed by a boat in innertubes when the boat made a turn, striking both tubes.

