This coveted third floor Corner condo is located in Marsh View Villas the gated community of Mariners Cay. It offers spectacular views of Folly River as well as the expansive marsh! Undergoing a major exterior facelift the current renovation assessment by the Property Owners Association will be paid at the closing by the seller so the new owner will reap the benefits! Bright and airy this open floor plan is sure to impress. White kitchen cabinets two bedrooms and 2 1 /2 baths! Relax with your favorite beverage on the gazebo porch while enjoying majestic views mesmerizing sunsets and nature galore. There are two private parking spaces as well as an additional storage closet for all your beach toys! Enjoy all the amenities pool tennis courts Clubhouse community dock and boat ramp. This 1300 square foot unit is one of the largest in Marsh View Villas! Just a quick stroll or bike ride to restaurants shops and magical Folly Beach. Make this your tropical paradise!

FOLLY BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO