Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#6. Laury's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 350 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25314-1161

#5. Bricks & Barrels

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1214 Smith St, Charleston, WV 25301-1301

#4. Tricky Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1600 Washington St E, Charleston, WV 25311-2126

#3. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 101 Cross Terrace Blvd, Charleston, WV 25309

#2. Fresh Seafood Market & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 800 Smith St, Charleston, WV 25301-1213

#1. Tidewater Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (757 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1060 Charleston Town Ctr, Charleston, WV 25389-1060

