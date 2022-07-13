ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dover, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i64Nu_0ge9ekPx00
Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dover on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223soS_0ge9ekPx00
Tripadvisor

#4. Capitol One Diner

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Diner, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 913 S Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-4419
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUIDa_0ge9ekPx00
Tripadvisor

#3. Sambo's Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 283 Front St, Leipsic, DE 19901-1736
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJ6aR_0ge9ekPx00
Tripadvisor

#2. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 271 N Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7YB3_0ge9ekPx00
Tripadvisor

#1. Cool Springs Fish Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2463 S State St, Dover, DE 19901-6304
