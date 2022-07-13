ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Tyler Herro's Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry Has An A-List Dating History & They're Having A Boy

By Jenna Kelley
 3 days ago
The Miami Heat is gaining another family member as their Point Guard, Tyler Herro, found out he's having a baby boy with his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry.

She posted a video of them cutting a cake for the gender reveal of their second child on her Instagram story yesterday.

Herro, who was holding their daughter Zya, seemed to be very excited they were having their first son.

The couple started dating during the pandemic back in March of 2020 when they publicly flirted with each other on Twitter.

He wrote to her "wyd", to which she responded "quarantine n chill? 😏"

They had their daughter in September of 2021. However, before Henry started her family, she had some A-listers on her dating roster.

She was notably with singer, Austin Mahone. They were together in 2016, though the artist confirmed he was single in 2017.

After the public break-up news, the Instagram Influencer was reportedly in a relationship with Kyle Kuzma on the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2018. Though, she said he couldn't handle her.

After Herro and Henry became an item, the athlete was seen giving a "mean mug" to Kuzma on the court in 2020.

According to Katya Elise Henry's Instagram bio, she is a fitness trainer for WBK FIT.

The social media model has a massive following of eight million people, which is a little less than 6 millions more than her NBA boyfriend.

The two are expecting their second born in January of 2023.

