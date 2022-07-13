Watch: Ukrainian Troops Shell Russian Targets With British M777 Howitzers

The Ukrainian military has released video footage of troops shelling Russian targets with 155-millimeter M777 howitzers made in the United Kingdom.

Operational Command South said Tuesday: "The M777 howitzer fires high-precision missiles with a maximum range of up to 40 kilometers [24 miles].

"With the use of such shells, a single battery can cover a firing range of up to 1,250 square kilometers [482 square miles]."

"In addition, the M777 has a digital fire control system.

"Even colleagues from NATO are surprised by how skillfully Ukrainian gunners are using the new weapons.

"The military skill of Ukrainian artillerymen, combined with partner assistance, brings the de-occupation of the south of Ukraine from the Rashists closer every day."

"Rashist" is a term that is often used by the Ukrainian forces when referring to the Russian invaders. It is a combination of the words "Russia" and "fascism."

Manufactured by the Global Combat Systems division of London-based arms company BAE Systems, the M777 is used by the ground forces of Australia, Canada, India, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, and the United States.

Zenger News contacted the Ukrainian military for further comment, as well as the Russian Ministry of Defense, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." Wednesday marks the 140th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and July 13, Russia had lost about 37,570 personnel, 1,649 tanks, 3,832 armored combat vehicles, 839 artillery units, 247 multiple launch rocket systems, 109 air defense systems, 217 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 678 drones, 155 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 2,704 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 67 units of special equipment.

Other developments in the Russia-Ukraine war:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia "doesn't have the courage" to admit defeat. He has also mocked Russia for apparently relying on aging weaponry. He also said that the outcome of the war was certain, thanks to the unity of his people and the strength of Ukraine's military forces.

Grain shipments via the River Danube have increased, with a canal being reopened. An increased number of foreign ships are now able to reach Ukrainian ports to help export grain. Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov has said that the number of foreign ships has doubled. Ukraine has also reopened a decommissioned port.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has hinted at plans to put together a "million-strong army" equipped with NATO weaponry to fight Russian troops, but the comments have been viewed more as a rallying cry than a concrete plan.

Reznikov has said that Western weaponry needs to be delivered to Ukraine faster. He said that for every day that they have to wait for howitzers to arrive, they can lose up to 100 soldiers.

The U.S. treasury announced Tuesday it was sending an additional $1.7 billion in economic aid to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Iran next week to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting comes as the U.S. accuses Iran of preparing to provide Russia with hundreds of military drones for use in Ukraine.

Germany and the Czech Republic have signed a joint declaration, vowing to overcome their dependency on Russian fossil fuels and to speed up the transition to low-carbon energy.

Putin has signed a decree that makes it easier for Ukrainian citizens to acquire Russian citizenship.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .