Starr Regional breaks ground on new cardiac cath lab

A new option to treat patients is now being built in Athens.

On Tuesday, Starr Regional Medical Center’s Athens campus held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new cardiac catheterization lab. The lab will be located near the current outpatient pickup area, facing Cooke Drive.

The lab will stretch roughly across the area currently covered by the awning plus about 25 feet toward the outpatient pickup area. SRMC Chief Executive Officer John McLain noted that the lab will be both “diagnostic and interventionist.”

“We will be accessing arteries to see if there’s blockage or intervene and place a stint in the patient,” he said.

The idea first came up, according to McLain, around late 2019 and they were awarded the certification necessary to operate it in early 2020. Now, construction on the wing has begun.

“Starr Regional is certainly super excited about this project,” McLain said. “Tennessee is ranked sixth in the nation in heart disease. We serve 2,500 ER patients each year that come into our ER with some kind of cardiac issue.”

McLain noted that Starr has “an array of services currently” and that this addition will add to that list.

“This is going to add to and leapfrog Starr’s ability to take care of cardiac patients in our community,” he said. “We’ll be the only cardiac catheterization lab in nearly 30 miles of our current location. That will be tremendously helpful to families.”

McLain said that the hope currently is that construction will be complete by the end of December and they can open the addition up to the public in the new year.

“The driver of this came out of our mission to make the community healthier,” McLain said. “We look out to see the gaps in service lines in the community. We felt that if we develop this service there will be a community need for it.”

McLain said that’s something that’s always been important to him when running a hospital — ensuring that the needs of the community are met.

“That’s been the process we’ve followed since I got here,” he said.

The total cost of the project is $5.4 million.