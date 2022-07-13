ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Thom Shepherd with Dan Sullivan take stage at Margaritaville

By Margie Taylor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, TX -- Country Music Association of Texas Songwriter of the Year Thom Shepherd will return to Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, for a Boathouse Bar & Lounge performance. Dan Sullivan, another award-winning Texas musical artist, will join Thom for a night of top-notch entertainment and storytelling....

realtynewsreport.com

Maple Starts New Community with 1200 Homes

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Maple Development Group is developing a 433-acre community called Pecan Ranch in Brazoria County, south of Houston. The Pecan Ranch community in the Village of Bonney is Maple’s third development project, running in parallel with Maple View and Maple Grove. The development will feature a total of 1,200 residential lots with a mix of sizes as part of a master plan community. Phase One will contain 500 lots. Retail is planned for future phases.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Exotic animal spotted running near Houston highway

HOUSTON - It's wild kingdom in Houston! The other day it was a cow seeking shelter on a Houston lawn from the heat. Now, it's a different kind of animal spotted running near a Houston highway!. Lola Oyekan was driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area ice cream shops ranked among the best in Texas

Multiple Houston-area ice cream shops were ranked among the best in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another. Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
TEXAS STATE
bluebonnetnews.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The Wings Over Houston Airshow, one of Houston’s largest annual events, will return to Ellington Airport October 29-30, 2022. Celebrating its 38th consecutive year, the outdoor event will include performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, returning to Wings Over Houston for the first time since 2018. Tickets are available now at wingsoverhouston.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

YMCA Houston Inspires Change with Two New TV Spots

HOUSTON, TX -- The YMCA of Greater Houston launches two new TV spots to highlight its community impact and provide a new first impression of the organization that will ultimately inspire change. Set to a remake of the Village People’s iconic “YMCA” song, the two 30-second spots follow individuals who are receiving critical support from the YMCA of Greater Houston. Last year, the Y launched its local campaign “Not a Place. A Purpose” to communicate how the Y is more than buildings and exists to bring real change to issues affecting Houston neighbors. The TV spots bring to life the multiple ways the Y supports individuals and families.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Legendary Montrose gay club reopens this weekend after four-year closure

As if Houston couldn't get any hotter this summer, the return of iconic Montrose nightclub South Beach is sure to have temps surging when it reopens to the public on July 15. Since opening in 2001, the club became a popular haunt among the LGBTQ+ community, and it had a lively run until 2018 when it closed for renovations. Upon nearing its completion in spring 2020, COVID-19 put a wrench in the reopening, and the club remained closed for another 2 and a half years.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

251 N Maple Glade Circle

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3508 Sq. Ft. Stunningly remodeled home on a large, wooded lot in Alden Bridge! Close to Alden Bridge Shopping Center, walking trails, parks, and exemplary schools! Covered front porch, fresh neutral interior paint, water-resistant wood look flooring, new designer light fixtures, new quartz counters in kitchen and baths, and much more! The study is located at the front of the home and can be closed off with French doors for privacy; formal dining and living areas open to one another, and can be used as flex space; the two-story den with gas log fireplace overlooks the remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, convection microwave, gas cooking, new cabinetry, and beautiful backsplash. This functional kitchen also opens to the sunny breakfast room. Spacious owner's retreat down offers a sitting area, gorgeous remodeled bath with a freestanding tub and huge shower, and a walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a game room. Fenced yard with patio surrounded by shade trees.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

McIntyre’s outdoor patio sports bar coming to Webster

McIntyre's will open in Webster by late 2022 or early 2023. (Courtesy McIntyre's) McIntyre’s will open at 806 E. NASA Parkway in Webster by late this year or early 2023. The outdoor patio-style neighborhood sports bar is dog-friendly and comes with signature swing sets. McIntyre’s has two other locations in Houston that serve beer, wine and cocktails as well as Tex-Mex entrees. www.mcintyresusa.com.
WEBSTER, TX
fox26houston.com

Hundreds of fish dying in Houston area neighborhood's dry pond

RICHMOND, Texas - Hundreds of fish are dying in a Houston-area pond as a devastating drought continues across Texas. Residents in the Lakes of Mission Grove neighborhood in Richmond reached out to FOX 26 with their concerns. Over the last few days, they say hundreds of fish started to die.
RICHMOND, TX

