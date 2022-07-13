Thom Shepherd with Dan Sullivan take stage at Margaritaville

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3508 Sq. Ft. Stunningly remodeled home on a large, wooded lot in Alden Bridge! Close to Alden Bridge Shopping Center, walking trails, parks, and exemplary schools! Covered front porch, fresh neutral interior paint, water-resistant wood look flooring, new designer light fixtures, new quartz counters in kitchen and baths, and much more! The study is located at the front of the home and can be closed off with French doors for privacy; formal dining and living areas open to one another, and can be used as flex space; the two-story den with gas log fireplace overlooks the remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, convection microwave, gas cooking, new cabinetry, and beautiful backsplash. This functional kitchen also opens to the sunny breakfast room. Spacious owner's retreat down offers a sitting area, gorgeous remodeled bath with a freestanding tub and huge shower, and a walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a game room. Fenced yard with patio surrounded by shade trees.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO