Top 5 hybrid and electric vehicles in Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Wu Properties acquired the Market Square at Eldridge, a 262,556-SF regional power center in West Houston. Market Square at Eldridge is positioned on 32.52 acres at 2660 Eldridge Pkwy S. in a high-traffic infill Houston location at the intersection of Westheimer Road and Eldridge Parkway, which sees more than 99,000 vehicles per day. The property is near Houston’s Energy Corridor, a major employment center. Surrounded by residential and multi-housing development, more than 161,182 residents earning an average annual household income of $90,716 live within a three-mile radius.
