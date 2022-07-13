ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Top 5 hybrid and electric vehicles in Houston

By Rachel Estrada
cw39.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) As gas prices reach record highs, hybrid and electric vehicles have soared...

cw39.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Road Rules | Sharing the road with large trucks

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston is known for some of the best freeways in the country, making it a great passthrough city for truck drivers heading from coast to coast. For this reason, it’s also important for drivers to remember to share the road with our 18-wheeler visitors. Drivers...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Exotic animal spotted running near Houston highway

HOUSTON - It's wild kingdom in Houston! The other day it was a cow seeking shelter on a Houston lawn from the heat. Now, it's a different kind of animal spotted running near a Houston highway!. Lola Oyekan was driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley and...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Traffic
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
Local
Texas Traffic
cw39.com

Houston ranked among U.S. cities with best drivers

DALLAS (KDAF) — Driving on the highways, local roads, tollways and everything outside and in between can be stressful even with the best of drivers and especially the worst of them. QuoteWizard has put together a ranking of the best and worst drivers by U.S. cities, “We’ve all seen...
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Escaped emu stops traffic in Houston, gets chased by police

It may be the best campaign for Liberty Mutual yet. Someone's emu escaped in the North Houston on Thursday, blocking traffic as it casually pranced through city streets. Some social media users mistook the large, flightless bird for an ostrich (they're related, but smaller in size). Twitter user @RatchetNerd_ posted...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Used Cars#Iseecars
realtynewsreport.com

Wu Buys Retail Center in Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Wu Properties acquired the Market Square at Eldridge, a 262,556-SF regional power center in West Houston. Market Square at Eldridge is positioned on 32.52 acres at 2660 Eldridge Pkwy S. in a high-traffic infill Houston location at the intersection of Westheimer Road and Eldridge Parkway, which sees more than 99,000 vehicles per day. The property is near Houston’s Energy Corridor, a major employment center. Surrounded by residential and multi-housing development, more than 161,182 residents earning an average annual household income of $90,716 live within a three-mile radius.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
ABC13 Houston

Killer still on the run after aspiring rapper 'Ms. Me' found dead in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a woman found dead outside her car in southeast Houston on Saturday is asking for help to find her killer. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, was found shot to death on Fairgreen near Sandrock on July 9 at about 8:30 p.m. She was lying near her car, which was in gear and had crashed into a pile of trash and a mailbox. They are details that only add to her family's pain.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Hundreds of fish dying in Houston area neighborhood's dry pond

RICHMOND, Texas - Hundreds of fish are dying in a Houston-area pond as a devastating drought continues across Texas. Residents in the Lakes of Mission Grove neighborhood in Richmond reached out to FOX 26 with their concerns. Over the last few days, they say hundreds of fish started to die.
RICHMOND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family escapes massive fire at home in west Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – A family is safe as firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a home in west Houston Friday. Officials responded to reports of a fire at a home in the 13800 block of Barryknoll Lane. When they arrived at the scene, they saw flames and smoke coming from the home.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HCSO: Child crashes into patrol car, through a house in Spring

SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a driver struck a patrol car and then crashed into a home in the Spring area. It happened around 10:45 Saturday morning in the 9200 block of Landry Boulevard, according to HCSO. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the...
SPRING, TX
KXAN

Police: Human remains found in BBQ grill at southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a grisly scene in southeast Houston as human remains were found in a barbecue grill on Tuesday. Houston police were called to a house on the 5200 block of Peach Creek after a repairman who was doing work at the home said he found human remains in a brick backyard grill. The caller then left the home.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston health officials say BA.5 subvariant driving another wave of COVID

HOUSTON — Health officials say the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant is fueling another wave of COVID-19 cases. Doctors are warning that community positivity rates may be higher than what’s being reported. The Texas Medical Center’s COVID-19 dashboard shows there was a 16 percent increase in positivity rates for...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy