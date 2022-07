Just hours before NBA free agency opened up two weeks ago, Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world by announcing that he had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets were likely caught off guard as much as anyone. They had just finally re-signed Kyrie Irving and were looking to run it back with new trio of Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons. Instead, the all-time great appears to be forcing the Nets hand to deal him. Durant leaked his preferred destinations, with the Phoenix Suns atop the list. In order for that trade to happen, a Deandre Ayton sign and trade likely would have had to be included.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO