Two arrested on murder charges in Summers County

(Hinton News) - Police were called to the scene of a murder in Forest Hill on the morning of July 12. Rusty Allen Weikle and Rebakah Weikle, both 30, of Forest Hill, were arrested and are being charged with the murder of their young child. According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived to find the home in "deplorable conditions." TRIGGER WARNING: Graphic descriptions After arriving on the scene, officers located a four-year-old child on a small bed. According to the criminal complaint, the officer saw a large laceration on the child's throat and an enormous amount of blood in the bed. Following an investigation, the criminal complaint states that officers determined that Rusty Weikle committed the murder early in the morning and then went back to bed. Rusty and Rebakah remained in bed together while the child lay deceased in another room before eventually calling 911. Additionally, the complaint states that upon investigation, it was determined that Rebakah conspired with Rusty to murder the child by stabbing them four times in the chest and cutting their throat with a "deep laceration." During interviews, Rebakah allegedly told officers Rusty left the bedroom for an extended time, eventually returned, and told her he "took care of the problem." Allegedly, she also stated that he told her he had killed their child and that she had helped clean blood from the victim. The criminal complaint states that at no time did Rebakah render aid to the child or attempt to call emergency services. Both Rusty and Rebakah are currently residing in Southern Regional Jail. At the time of writing, they are both awaiting further proceedings, and bail has not been set. The crime remains under investigation.(Hinton News) - Two individuals, Rusty Allen Weikle and Rebakah Weikle have been arrested in Summers County on multiple charges including first-degree murder, murder of a child by custodian and others. The Hinton News will provide more information as soon as it is available.

