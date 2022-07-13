ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jamie Lee Curtis Assumed Ana de Armas Was ‘Unsophisticated Young Woman’ Ahead of ‘Knives Out’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Sometimes life does imitate art.

Jamie Lee Curtis admitted to Elle that ahead of filming “ Knives Out ,” she assumed her co-star Ana de Armas was an “inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” new to Hollywood.

“I assumed — and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” Curtis explained. “I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?'”

At the time Curtis met de Armas while working on 2019’s “Knives Out,” de Armas had already appeared in “Blade Runner 2049” and “War Dogs” stateside. She had also been working for over a decade in Cuban and Spanish productions, starting in 2006.

Curtis added that she was so impressed with de Armas’ performance that she offered to introduce her to Steven Spielberg so de Armas could play Maria in the “West Side Story” reimagining or introduce de Armas to Curtis’ godchildren Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. De Armas already knew Jake and had plenty of A-lister connections already, including a friendship with former “Knock Knock” co-star Keanu Reeves. De Armas is now set to star in Reeves’ “John Wick” spin-off, “Ballerina,” penned by Oscar winner Emerald Fennell.

Curtis continued about de Armas, “She is not as fancy as maybe the advertisements would have you believe. She leans in, interested; talking to her is kind of give-and-take. She’s curious and asks a lot of questions.”

Since co-starring in “Knives Out,” Curtis and de Armas have stayed in contact, with de Armas even giving Curtis a sneak peek at her transformation into Marilyn Monroe for Andrew Dominik’s upcoming “Blonde.” De Armas trained for nine months with a dialect coach to perfect Monroe’s signature voice, and Curtis, whose father Tony Curtis starred opposite Monroe in “Some Like It Hot,” called de Armas’ portrayal of the late blonde bombshell truly staggering.

“I dropped to the floor. I couldn’t believe it,” Curtis reflected earlier this year. “Ana was completely gone. She was Marilyn.”

And de Armas’ casting as Monroe continues to break barriers onscreen while thwarting audience assumptions of what de Armas is capable of. As de Armas explained to Elle, she doesn’t want to merely play characters defined by their ethnicity.

“I do want to play Latina,” de Armas clarified. “But I don’t want to put a basket of fruit on my head every single time.”

She added, “So that’s my hope, that I can show that we can do anything if we’re given the time to prepare, and if we’re given just the chance, just the chance. You can do any film — ‘Blonde’ — you can do anything. The problem is that sometimes you don’t even get to the room with the director to sit down and prove yourself.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Channing Tatum Teases ‘Magic Mike 3’: You’ll See Me Give ‘Intimate One-on-One Lap Dance’

Click here to read the full article. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” sure will be one hell of a way to go out. Lead star and producer Channing Tatum confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the third “Magic Mike” film will leave nothing to the imagination. “You’ve seen me dance onstage, but you’ve never seen me give an intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance,” Tatum teased. “That’s definitely going to be in the third one.” Directed by Steven Soderbergh, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks Tatum’s farewell to his stripper persona fans first encountered onscreen in 2012. Since then, the franchise spurred star-studded sequel “Magic Mike XXL”...
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

George R. R. Martin Warns Final ‘Game of Thrones’ Novels Are Very Different from Story on TV

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin just clarified that his upcoming novels are moving “further and further away” from the events of his saga as depicted in HBO’s TV show which ran from 2011 to 2019. The sixth and seventh “A Song of Ice and Fire” series installments are respectively titled “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Ana De Armas
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Tony Curtis
Person
Emerald Fennell
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Cuban#Spanish
d1softballnews.com

The real reason why Shilo Jolie Pitt is estranged from Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the eldest daughter of the former couple made up of the two entertainment superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They are both world-acclaimed actors and for a 16-year-old girl to have separated parents who are permanently persecuted by the press can be not only a challenge but also a nuisance when it comes to family crises.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son David, 16, Dances On Stage With Her For Pride Show As They Twin In Yellow: Watch

Madonna‘s son David Banda proved he’s a rising star in his own right at Pride! All eyes were on the 16-year-old as he took the stage during her New York City performance, presented by NFT company World of Women, on June 23 at Terminal 5 in Hell’s Kitchen. David expertly danced alongside his superstar mom in a mesh yellow tank top with cutouts, matching the 63-year-old’s yellow short shorts and oversized windbreaker. Techno music blared as they moved in unison to the beat, before she pointed to him and yelled, “you wanna dance?” in video posted from audience members to Twitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy