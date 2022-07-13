ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Orphan: First Kill’ Trailer: Isabelle Fuhrman Returns as Esther in Long-Awaited Horror Prequel

By Wilson Chapman
Variety
 3 days ago
Paramount

One of the most iconic horror movie villains of the 21st century is back on screens again. Paramount has released the first trailer for “Orphan: First Kill,” the long awaited follow-up to the cult-classic horror original. The movie will release in theaters and stream on Paramount+ starting August 19.

Released in 2009, the original “Orphan” starred Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther, a 9-year-old Russian girl adopted by the Coleman family (Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard) after their third child is stillborn. Esther begins to demonstrate bizarre adult-like and violent behavior, putting her at odds with her adopted mother. In a famous twist ending, the first film revealed that Esther is actually a 33-year-old woman with a hormonal disorder that causes her to look like a child, who has spent her life posing as a little girl and killing the families that adopt her.

Although the first film ended with Esther being killed by the Colemans, “First Kill” is set to turn back the clock to focus on the story of Esther’s (whose real name is Leena Klammer) first victims. The film follows Leena as she impersonates Esther Mauerova, the missing daughter of the couple Katie and Richard (Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland), and sows discord between the two as Katie grows suspicious of the “child.”

Fuhrman, who was 12 years old when the original “Orphan” was released, reprises her role despite now being 25. The trailer reveals how the film pulls off the trick, with Kennedy Irwin serving as a body double for the actor. “Orphan: First Kill” is directed by William Brent Bell, taking over from original film director Jaume Collet-Serra. David Coggeshall wrote the screenplay for the film, which is produced by Ethan Erwin, Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff and James Tomlinson. The film is a co-production between Paramount Players, Dark Castle Entertainment, Entertainment One, Sierra/Affinity, Eagle Vision and Signature Entertainment, with Paramount Pictures distributing.

Watch the full trailer for “Orphan: First Kill” below.

