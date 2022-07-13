Ms. Marvel Finale's School Sequence Sparks 'Upsetting' Content Advisory

Click here to read the full article.

The following contains spoilers for the Ms. Marvel season finale .

A major set piece during the season finale of Disney+’s Ms. Marvel — in which assorted law enforcement agents storm a high school and fired (energy pulse) weapons at teenageres — triggered a content advisory warning.

At the very top of this Wednesday’s episode, a title card warned, “There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting.”

The advisory clearly was referring to an extended sequence in which — SPOILERS ALERT! — superpowered Kamala and Kamran, plus Bruno, Nakia, Aamir and Zoe, hid from Damage Control inside the local high school, chosen because it would be empty on a Saturday. DODC agents arrived and entered the school, occasionally firing pulse weapons at the crafty sextet that was out to thwart them ( and physically roughing up poor Bruno a conspicuous amount).

Later, outside the school, two characters found themselves in the literal crosshairs of assorted LEOs, one of whom went so far as to fire regular bullets at a teenaged target. ( Read Keisha Hatchett’s full recap .)

A similar advisory prefaced some episodes of Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, due to scenes of young Jedi students being targeted by Order 66.

The Ms. Marvel finale and its content warning comes seven weeks after the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire. (The 18-year-old suspect was also killed.) More eerily echoing Ms. Marvel ‘s fictional fracas, a surveillance video published this Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper showed Uvalde police officers entering the elementary school and waiting outside a classroom, as the gunman continued firing his weapon.