In-Laws Blasted for Insisting 'Very Shy' 3-Year-Old Is Tested for Autism
"Everyone is just so quick to diagnose a child with a disorder these days without acknowledging that every child is different in their own way" one user...www.newsweek.com
Why don't you, just stop looking for things, to be wrong. Children all develop differently. What is wrong with people. Let them, Learn, and Let Them, be Children. Enjoy Them. And Relax, and SHUT UP.🤔😐😑😡😡😡😡😡
and if she has autism so what why do u have to label it my grandson has high functioning autisum so what hes doing great and smart as anything leave her alone
Or maybe the child doesn’t like you because you’re overbearing, intimidating, loud or forcing conversation from an introverted child. Stop.
