ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Is Netflix's 'Resident Evil' a Reboot or a Sequel to the Movies?

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The "Resident Evil" canon is one of the more complicated franchises to work out—though the new Netflix live-action TV version tries to simplify things a...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Milla Jovovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Video Game#Infinite Darkness#Netflix S Resident Evil
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy