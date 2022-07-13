ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mickey Mouse Safe With Disney For Now as Early Version Enters Public Domain

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first animated short featuring the character of Mickey Mouse, known as "Steamboat Willie" is set to enter the public domain in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Domain
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are On Sale Now on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why the Amazon Prime Day deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstocks have our attention. Now, on Amazon Prime Day 2022, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to complete your outfits this summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IGN

The Munsters - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Munsters, an upcoming movie from Rob Zombie starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count. From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
IGN

Prey For The Devil - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Prey For The Devil, an upcoming horror movie starring Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Nicholas Ralph, Ben Cross, and Virginia Madsen. In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, the Catholic Church reopens exorcism schools to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism....
RELIGION
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop The Best Deals on Summer Dresses

With summer officially here, it's time to freshen up your closet with Amazon Prime Day summer dress deals. There's no item more important to have on hand than a chic summery dress. Right now, you can find incredible Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on stylish dresses in all shapes, colors, lengths, and sizes that are perfect for the warm weather.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Gold’ on Hulu, a Survivalist Saga in Which Zac Efron Rots Away In Front of Our Very Eyes

Nothing screams “filmed during COVID” like Gold (now on Hulu), a survival thriller shot in Australia that puts Zac Efron in the desert all by himself, making him dirtier and uglier as he endures the harsh elements. Which is funny, because Efron is a noted Handsome Man, and also disgusting, because there are stretches of the movie where we’re perilously close to watching the poor guy’s skin blister in the sun in real time. Also funny is how this grim, grim movie is a production of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, even though it felt more like sulfuric acid...
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

The New Popsicles That Let You 'Eat The Rich'

The Brooklyn-based "art collective," MSCHF (pronounced 'mischief'), is getting tongues wagging again, although this time those tongues will also have a popsicle or two to enjoy throughout the process. If you haven't heard of MSCHF, it's because they have a decidedly unconventional way of going about their business, which is...
BROOKLYN, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy