Mickey Mouse Safe With Disney For Now as Early Version Enters Public Domain

Nothing screams “filmed during COVID” like Gold (now on Hulu), a survival thriller shot in Australia that puts Zac Efron in the desert all by himself, making him dirtier and uglier as he endures the harsh elements. Which is funny, because Efron is a noted Handsome Man, and also disgusting, because there are stretches of the movie where we’re perilously close to watching the poor guy’s skin blister in the sun in real time. Also funny is how this grim, grim movie is a production of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, even though it felt more like sulfuric acid...

