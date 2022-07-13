Mickey Mouse Safe With Disney For Now as Early Version Enters Public Domain
The first animated short featuring the character of Mickey Mouse, known as "Steamboat Willie" is set to enter the public domain in...www.newsweek.com
The first animated short featuring the character of Mickey Mouse, known as "Steamboat Willie" is set to enter the public domain in...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1