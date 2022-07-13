ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why Howie Mandel Missed 'America's Got Talent' Last Night

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

The auditions for America's Got Talent are back after a short break but unfortunately, Howie Mandel was not seated on the judging panel.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara were back with their red buzzers, judging some of America's hottest new talent for week six of the auditions.

Audiences were treated to incredible singers, jaw-dropping magicians, dancers, and more. But unfortunately, Mandel was not there to see it all play out live on stage.

So why did Howie Mandel miss America's Got Talent last night? Newsweek has everything you need to know.

Why Howie Mandel Missed America's Got Talent Last Night

America's Got Talent fans do not need to worry, Howie Mandel will be back for future episodes of the reality competition.

Mandel was missing from the most recent installment (Tuesday, July 12) because he was not feeling well.

The episode was pre-recorded a few months ago and Mandel returned to work when he was feeling better.

Ahead of the most recent episode airing on NBC, Mandel made sure to tell viewers he would be missing.

On Twitter, he said: "Sorry #FANdels, I'm not on @AGT tonight."

He also shared a photo of Vergara, Klum, and Cowell with host Terry Crews gathered around the judge's desk. Mandel captioned the image "Where's Howie?"

Despite missing the auditions, Mandel made sure to catch up when the episode aired on TV. He even shared his thoughts with America's Got Talent fans on what he missed.

In particular, Mandel was a big fan of the J-pop group Travis Japan, who impressed the audiences and judges with their all-singing, all-dancing performance of their song "My Dreamy Hollywood."

Writing on Twitter, Mandel said he wished he "could have been there" to see the incredible act.

This is not the first time Mandel has missed a taping of America's Got Talent.

He was absent for two-thirds of the episode which aired on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

In that episode, Crews announced to the live audience: "Howie Mandel isn't feeling good, so he won't be here tonight" and explained the acts would need two out of three yes votes to advance to the next round.

Howie explained later that evening on Twitter he was absent from the episode as he had contracted COVID at the time of the filming in April 2022.

One fan had asked "Howie, are you gone for some of the tapings? You're not in Urban Crews audition." Howie then retweeted the fan and simply wrote back, "I got Covid."

America's Got Talent airs auditions out of order from when they film, so his absence from the July 12 episode may have been from when he was off work with COVID.

Additionally, it could be possible Mandel will be absent from a future audition episode depending on which the show has been edited.

Speaking to People after recovering from COVID, he shared that isolation had a negative impact on his mental health.

He said: "I'm vaxxed, and I'm boosted, so my symptoms weren't terrible. But ... the mental pain of me being locked in a room for 10 days, not going near anybody ... I went insane."

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LOeG_0ge9aCkD00
Howie Mandel was missing from Tuesday, July 12 episode of America's Got Talent. NBC

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Howie Mandel Traumatizes Social Media With Bizarre Video of Rectal Prolapse

Howie Mandel shocked social media over the weekend by uploading an uncensored video of what appeared to be a rectal prolapse. According to Newsweek, in a since-deleted graphic video shared on TikTok, Mandel's friend could be seen bending over and exposing their anus — while seemingly experiencing a rectal prolapse — to the camera. In the clip, the America's Got Talent judge wondered if the prolapse was somehow "COVID-related."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Terry Crews
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ryan Seacrest's Embarrassing Mistake Shuts Down Kelly Ripa's New Gameshow

Ryan Seacrest has been an unavoidable presence on television and radio since the 1990s, but it would be wrong to assume that all his experience has made him impervious to mistakes. While filming the premiere of his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star Kelly Ripa's new game show Generation Gap, he made a flub so bad production was shut down. The new series is a quiz show where Ripa asks families about pop culture from different generations.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Reveals Two ‘Huge Announcements’ for ‘Game Show Boot Camp’

If getting on a game show like Jeopardy! is a dream of yours, then pay attention because show star James Holzhauer wants your attention. See, he’s going to be part of “Game Show Boot Camp” in the lovely little town of Las Vegas. Holzhauer also will have some friends appear, too. On Thursday, he offered up a couple of “huge announcements” for the upcoming event. On Twitter, Holzhauer announced that Jeopardy! will have an in-person audition happen. Also, Amy Schneider, who won 40 games, will be there, too. Take a look at not only an earlier tweet but the one Holzhauer shared with some good news.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#Miss America#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
American Songwriter

Wyn Starks Brings Judge Sofia Vergara to Tears, Gets Two Standing Ovations on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Closing the sixth round of America’s Got Talent auditions was the emergence of a boy band—Travis Band—dinosaur and roach “animal” trainers, illusionists, and aerialists, before 39-year-old Nashville-based soul-pop singer Wyn Starks closed the show with his original song, “Who I Am,” a tribute to his twin brother, Kenny, who recently died from COVID-related illness.
TV & VIDEOS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy