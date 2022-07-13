The auditions for America's Got Talent are back after a short break but unfortunately, Howie Mandel was not seated on the judging panel.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara were back with their red buzzers, judging some of America's hottest new talent for week six of the auditions.

Audiences were treated to incredible singers, jaw-dropping magicians, dancers, and more. But unfortunately, Mandel was not there to see it all play out live on stage.

So why did Howie Mandel miss America's Got Talent last night? Newsweek has everything you need to know.

Why Howie Mandel Missed America's Got Talent Last Night

America's Got Talent fans do not need to worry, Howie Mandel will be back for future episodes of the reality competition.

Mandel was missing from the most recent installment (Tuesday, July 12) because he was not feeling well.

The episode was pre-recorded a few months ago and Mandel returned to work when he was feeling better.

Ahead of the most recent episode airing on NBC, Mandel made sure to tell viewers he would be missing.

On Twitter, he said: "Sorry #FANdels, I'm not on @AGT tonight."

He also shared a photo of Vergara, Klum, and Cowell with host Terry Crews gathered around the judge's desk. Mandel captioned the image "Where's Howie?"

Despite missing the auditions, Mandel made sure to catch up when the episode aired on TV. He even shared his thoughts with America's Got Talent fans on what he missed.

In particular, Mandel was a big fan of the J-pop group Travis Japan, who impressed the audiences and judges with their all-singing, all-dancing performance of their song "My Dreamy Hollywood."

Writing on Twitter, Mandel said he wished he "could have been there" to see the incredible act.

This is not the first time Mandel has missed a taping of America's Got Talent.

He was absent for two-thirds of the episode which aired on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

In that episode, Crews announced to the live audience: "Howie Mandel isn't feeling good, so he won't be here tonight" and explained the acts would need two out of three yes votes to advance to the next round.

Howie explained later that evening on Twitter he was absent from the episode as he had contracted COVID at the time of the filming in April 2022.

One fan had asked "Howie, are you gone for some of the tapings? You're not in Urban Crews audition." Howie then retweeted the fan and simply wrote back, "I got Covid."

America's Got Talent airs auditions out of order from when they film, so his absence from the July 12 episode may have been from when he was off work with COVID.

Additionally, it could be possible Mandel will be absent from a future audition episode depending on which the show has been edited.

Speaking to People after recovering from COVID, he shared that isolation had a negative impact on his mental health.

He said: "I'm vaxxed, and I'm boosted, so my symptoms weren't terrible. But ... the mental pain of me being locked in a room for 10 days, not going near anybody ... I went insane."

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.