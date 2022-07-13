'Ms Marvel' Ending Explained: Did the MCU Just Confirm Return of the X-Men?

Earlier this year, Winnie the Pooh and all related characters entered the public domain, allowing anyone to bring to life any story they'd like with the series, with one of the first and most viral takes on the material being the horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The film has earned its first poster, which was unveiled by Dread Central. The new film is far from the first time a seemingly innocuous concept was twisted and reimagined into unsettling ways, but by getting to use the actual Winnie the Pooh franchise, it surely takes the terror to new levels. Stay tuned for details on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO