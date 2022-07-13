ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Are Dropping Next Week

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34q4cQ_0ge9Yxmk00
The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Fans of Louis Vuitton’s highly anticipated Nike Air Force 1 collection will finally have the opportunity to get a pair this month.

After 47 pairs from the project were displayed at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, in May, the French luxury fashion house has confirmed this week that the first set of its collaborative Air Force 1 styles will launch before month’s end.

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 collection was designed by the fashion label’s late artistic director Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021 from cancer. The first iteration of the collab was released exclusively on Sotheby’s in February via an auction, with proceeds benefitting Abloh’s “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund.

The nine Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s that will be up for grabs include seven low-top colorways including in tonal white and black looks as well as several two-tone color schemes. The drop will include two mid-top styles as well including one pair featuring Louis Vuitton’s signature Damier Azur print on the leather upper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0qx9_0ge9Yxmk00
A selection of the nine styles that will be for sale in July. CREDIT: Louis Vuitton

“Louis Vuitton and Nike joined forces to create the Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh. Crafted in the Maison’s atelier in Fiesso d’Artico, Italy, the Louis Vuitton “Air Force 1” fuse the sneaker’s original codes with the finest materials and insignia of the Maison,” Louis Vuitton wrote for the product description of the collection.

The first retail release of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s will be released on July 19 at Louisvuitton.com. The low-top styles will retail for $2,750 while the mid-top pairs retail for $3,450 each.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course. While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Serena Williams Laces Into Drawstring Dress and Nike Sneakers for Family Trip to Greece

Serena Williams brought her sporty style to Greece while on holiday. The ESPY Award-winning tennis star posed in front of an ancient temple with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia on Instagram, wearing a sleeveless black dress. Giving the asymmetric knee-length pair a modern edge was a drawstring at the thigh, creating a slit silhouette. Completing Williams’ off-duty outfit was a pendant necklace and sunglasses.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Simone Biles Chicly Catches Big Fish That Reaches Her Height in Crop Top, Cutoff Shorts & Quilted Slides

Click here to read the full article. Simone Biles seized the day in practical style on Thursday while enjoying a fishing excursion with her fiance, Houston Texans football star Jonathan Owens. “Fish almost as tall as her,” Owens captioned a photo, showing 4-foot-8 Biles posing alongside her catch. With the tropical background behind her, the Olympic gymnast showcased her casual-cool style with a sleeveless bright blue cropped zip-up top. She paired it with another blue staple, high-waisted denim cutoff shorts with the button undone. Biles kept accessories to a minimum. With the white zipper of the top pulled down, the deep V-neck...
HOUSTON, TX
hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Here Is an On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 3 Winterized "Archaeo Brown"

The Jordan Brand has revealed yet another iteration to one of its classics. Though the summer, the sneakers giant is already gearing up for a winter model with the Air Jordan 3 Winterized “Archaeo Brown.”. The shoe arrives dressed in a color scheme that comprises archaeo brown, drak smoke...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Like Father, Like Daughter: How North West Ended Up in a Pastelle Varsity Jacket

At just 9 years old, North West has already seemed to acquire her father’s love for fashion and fly fits. On July 5, North was spotted beside her mother Kim Kardashian in the streets of Paris wearing an outfit her father would surely approve of. Her black Balenciaga platform Crocs with silver plating and gradient Louis Vuitton 1.1 Millionaire sunglasses made for great accessories that also nodded to some of Ye’s various style eras. But the piece that had everyone talking was her jacket, the infamous Pastelle varsity jacket from Ye’s defunct clothing line.
NFL
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Force#French#Sotheby#Maiso
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Looks Back At An OG Mowabb Colorway

Preceding all the original re-issues that landed in stores in the Fall of 2021, this Air Mowabb colorway actually surfaced in late 2019 as part of Olivia Kim’s collaborative capsule with Nike. Inspired by her youthful days in NYC and the party scene, the then-Nordstrom VP got the opportunity to design five classic silhouettes as a nod to the fashion styles of the 1990s. Part of that collection was the Air Mowabb in the original brown.black colorway, slightly modified with a mini Swoosh logo at the fore-foot and the Betty Boop hangtags.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week’s sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in “Bone” and “Onyx” followed by UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in “Black” and “Barley” colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Mr. Bailey x adidas Originals OZLUCENT

Following his debut collaboration with adidas Originals last year, introducing an innovative “Ammonite Superstar” inspired by extinct mollusks, independent product designer Mr. Bailey partners with adidas once again for a second footwear silhouette titled OZLUCENT — continuing his exploration of underwater species, which will be a central theme in the duo’s future collaborations. “Nature is our greatest luxury. It’s easy to forget that we ourselves are natural organisms and products of nature and we constantly need to reconnect and see how we can look to nature and its design systems, and build upon them with our current technologies,” Bailey said in a campaign video.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Gets Chic in Pussybow Dress & Chocolate Pumps for NATO Dinner in Spain

Click here to read the full article. Brigitte Macron recently traveled to Spain with her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron, for the two-day NATO Summit in Madrid. For an informal NATO dinner bustling with world leaders on June 29, the 69-year-old French first lady channeled classic business style, turning to a quintessential French dress silhouette for the occasion. For the event, Brigitte wore a light blue pussybow dress with a breezy below-the-knee hem. The crepe dress featured a classic conservative silhouette and slightly voluminous sleeves, which were cuffed at the wrists. For footwear, the French first lady wore simple chocolate brown patent...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

138K+
Followers
16K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy