Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Are Dropping Next Week

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Fans of Louis Vuitton’s highly anticipated Nike Air Force 1 collection will finally have the opportunity to get a pair this month.

After 47 pairs from the project were displayed at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, in May, the French luxury fashion house has confirmed this week that the first set of its collaborative Air Force 1 styles will launch before month’s end.

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 collection was designed by the fashion label’s late artistic director Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021 from cancer. The first iteration of the collab was released exclusively on Sotheby’s in February via an auction, with proceeds benefitting Abloh’s “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund.

The nine Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s that will be up for grabs include seven low-top colorways including in tonal white and black looks as well as several two-tone color schemes. The drop will include two mid-top styles as well including one pair featuring Louis Vuitton’s signature Damier Azur print on the leather upper.

A selection of the nine styles that will be for sale in July. CREDIT: Louis Vuitton

“Louis Vuitton and Nike joined forces to create the Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh. Crafted in the Maison’s atelier in Fiesso d’Artico, Italy, the Louis Vuitton “Air Force 1” fuse the sneaker’s original codes with the finest materials and insignia of the Maison,” Louis Vuitton wrote for the product description of the collection.

The first retail release of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s will be released on July 19 at Louisvuitton.com. The low-top styles will retail for $2,750 while the mid-top pairs retail for $3,450 each.