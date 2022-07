Daytona Beach, FL – Operation Changing Lives is honored with the national distinction of being one of this year’s “The Passion Project” winners. The Passion Project was created by Allergan Aesthetics and Miami Cosmetic Surgery to celebrate those in the aesthetic field who have wide-ranging passions outside of their daily clinical practice, passions that make them better medical professionals. Only a few aesthetic providers are chosen each year, out of the hundreds of submissions.

