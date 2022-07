EDGEWATER, Fla. - Authorities in Volusia County are searching for a man said to be wanted in an alleged road rage incident that is being investigated in Edgewater. James W. Seiler is accused of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm for an incident that occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Indian River Boulevard and Air Park Road.

