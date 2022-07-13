ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Panda Bear Teams With Spacemen 3’s Sonic Boom for New Album, Shares Song: Listen

By Jazz Monroe
 3 days ago
Panda Bear has announced a new album with Spacemen 3’s Sonic Boom. Reset arrives August 12, and its Troggs-sampling single “Go On” is out now. Watch James Siewert’s video below. The longtime partnership between Panda Bear and Sonic Boom, whose...

Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” Enters Billboard Songs Chart for First Time After Stranger Things Placement

Metallica are the latest beneficiaries of the Stranger Things bump. The band’s 1986 song “Master of Puppets” has reached No. 40 the Billboard Hot 100, scaling the singles chart for first time since its release 36 years ago. The title track from their third studio album was recently featured in the season finale of Stranger Things’ fourth season. In one scene, metalhead Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) delivers the song’s shredding guitar solo while in the Upside Down.
Indigo Sparke Announces New Album Hysteria, Shares Video: Watch

Australian singer-songwriter Indigo Sparke has announced her sophomore album: Hysteria is out October 7 via Sacred Bones. The follow-up to last year’s Echo was produced by Aaron Dessner of the National. The lead single, “Pressure in My Chest,” comes with a music video directed by Madeline Clayton. Watch below.
Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch

Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
Kylie Jenner Paired an All-Black Latex Dress With Shield Sunglasses

If there's one thing the Kardashian-Jenner sisters love, it's a latex dress moment, and Kylie Jenner is the latest K-J sib to share her take on the trend. Though the family has been wearing skintight and shiny latex looks for a few years now, they're still all about the style and silhouette, and Kylie gave her date night outfit a Y2K spin with a pair of Matrix-style shield sunglasses. She posted a few pics from her night out with partner Travis Scott to Instagram to show off the futuristic 'fit, which included a long-sleeved black latex mini dress with attached thumb holes, black mules, and a glittering mirrored black mini bag.
Listen to Doechii’s “Bitch I’m Nice”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Doechii went from making SpongeBob-inspired freestyles in her bedroom to landing on the 2022 XXL Freshman list and performing on The Tonight Show and BET Awards. Since the 22-year-old Tampa rapper became the first female rapper signed to TDE this year, she has been exploring her sound, going from the slinky house of “Persuasive” to the frenetic battle cry of “Crazy.” Her latest single, “Bitch I’m Nice,” is short and incisive, demonstrating she can excel over stripped-down production. Flirting with different registers, Doechii switches between a Nicki Minaj-style intonation to a lower, more muted delivery. “Know this pussy good, and it purr, but it still got bite,” she boasts. Although these latest singles diverge from the more eclectic, homespun songs that made me a fan, like 2020’s “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” I’m excited to see how Doechii will bring her weird-girl antics to mainstream rap.
Dave Coulier recalls first reaction to ex Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’

Dave Coulier has recalled his reaction when he heard ex-girlfriend Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” for the first time.It’s been long rumoured that the Grammy-winning singer’s 1995 hit is about the Full House star, whom she dated in the 1990s. In a new interview on Jim Norton and Sam Roberts’ SiriusXM radio show, the hosts took a moment to remind Coulier of the moment he first heard Morissette’s song. “Here’s the story,” Coulier began. “I’m driving in Detroit and I’ve got my radio on and I hear the hook for ‘You Oughta Know’ come on the radio and I’m...
Happy Mondays Bassist Paul Ryder Dies at 58

Paul Ryder, whose house-inspired basslines anchored Happy Mondays, died this morning (July 15), the band said on Facebook. A representative confirmed the news to Pitchfork. No cause of death was given. Paul Ryder was 58. Ryder co-founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 with his brother Paul and Gary Whelan, Paul...
Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)

Before the release of Holy Diver, Ronnie James Dio was merely the greatest hired gun in the history of rock’n’roll. In 1974, Deep Purple’s Roger Glover drafted the diminutive American, born Ronald Padavona, to sing on his bongwater-soaked rock opera, The Butterfly Ball and the Grasshopper’s Feast. Dio’s performance so impressed former Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore that he hired him to front his new neoclassical hard-rock band Rainbow. Dio made three albums with Blackmore, but left Rainbow in 1979 to join Black Sabbath, taking on the daunting task of replacing the newly solo Ozzy Osbourne for the band’s Heaven and Hell. Dio’s second album with Sabbath, 1981’s Mob Rules, was another masterpiece, but Dio was growing tired of standing in the shadows of his more visible bandmates. (His debut with Rainbow was literally called Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow.) When Sabbath showed him the door, it was a blessing in disguise. The midnight sea was calling.
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Lizzo, Black Midi, Beabadoobee, Interpol, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Lizzo, Black Midi, Beabadoobee, Interpol, Steve Lacy, Vladislav Delay, Light in the Attic Records, Lloyd Banks, and M. Geddes Gengras. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
“Let the Lights On”

Who needs another love song? How many heartsick hybrids of guitar, bass, and drums can one possibly embrace? In the lead-up to their second album, Anywhere But Here, Sorry have made an invigorating case for the form. Earlier this year, the North London five-piece released “There’s So Many People That Want to be Loved,” a downtrodden, “Eleanor Rigby”-esque inventory of lonely people and their trifling, sad habits. On their latest single, “Let the Lights On,” Sorry whip into a U-turn and leave all those lonely hearts crying in the dust.
The 1975, Alvvays, Shaudy Kash, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Ken Car$on

Ken Car$on networked his way from military school expulsion to dilettante hanging around two of his city’s essential beatmakers of the last decade (TM88 and Southside) to the first signee of Playboi Carti’s Opium label, all while maintaining an apathetic relationship with music. To this day he’s not a fan of R&B because it’s so “nasty” that it used to make him angry as a kid; he would rather listen to the All-American Rejects than hip-hop, and he rarely spins music that isn’t his own. The schtick he’s going for is that he’s not like other rappers. He’s too extreme, too rebellious, too much of a delinquent—which is really just a bunch of nonsense to make up for the fact that he’s a cardboard cut-out propped up by influential friends and access to great producers.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Cancel 3 Comeback Concerts Due to Health Issues

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have canceled their three Australian comeback gigs due to unspecified health issues. The band broke the news on social media earlier today (July 14), announcing that the Melbourne, Sydney, and Splendour in the Grass dates will no longer take place. “We apologize for such disappointing news, it weighs heavily on us,” the group wrote in the post. “We’ve been waiting a long time to see you again and w hope to return soon to fulfill our commitments in good health and spirits.” Pitchfork has reached out to Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ representatives for more information.
