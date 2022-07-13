Panda Bear Teams With Spacemen 3’s Sonic Boom for New Album, Shares Song: Listen

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Doechii went from making SpongeBob-inspired freestyles in her bedroom to landing on the 2022 XXL Freshman list and performing on The Tonight Show and BET Awards. Since the 22-year-old Tampa rapper became the first female rapper signed to TDE this year, she has been exploring her sound, going from the slinky house of “Persuasive” to the frenetic battle cry of “Crazy.” Her latest single, “Bitch I’m Nice,” is short and incisive, demonstrating she can excel over stripped-down production. Flirting with different registers, Doechii switches between a Nicki Minaj-style intonation to a lower, more muted delivery. “Know this pussy good, and it purr, but it still got bite,” she boasts. Although these latest singles diverge from the more eclectic, homespun songs that made me a fan, like 2020’s “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” I’m excited to see how Doechii will bring her weird-girl antics to mainstream rap.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO