For rent: Well maintained 2 bedroom upstairs apartment

If you're looking for a place to call home but are not ready to be a homeowner, you're probably considering an apartment or condo, but what is the difference between these two property types? According to Pearson Realty Group, the only real disparity is in ownership: An apartment belongs to a building owned by a single person or corporation, whereas condos are managed by a homeowner association, but the individual owns their unit. So, in summary, apartments are rented, and condos are owned.
