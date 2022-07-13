ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voices: I’m an MP - the toxic drinking culture at Westminster nearly killed me

By Neil Coyle
Parliament is again gripped by scandal. As ever, alcohol has featured heavily . It is 18 weeks since I stopped drinking. I am lucky to have a strong network of professional and personal support that has been crucial, including access to dedicated doctors and medication to handle the side-effects of ending what had become a dependency.

I have never talked publicly about this, and writing about it brings a sense of shame, and will no doubt become troll-fodder for anonymous people who plague social media.

By the time I had support to stop, I was routinely drinking a dozen or more pints an evening, five days a week. Well over ten times the recommended weekly limit for alcohol units. The volume meant I could not stop “cold turkey” but had to reduce gradually. Tests done to check for any damage revealed my heart was beating so fast and irregularly I was at a significant risk of a stroke.

The horrific truth is, if I’d continued to drink the quantity of pints I’d become accustomed to in Westminster, I might not have survived.

Drinking undoubtedly affected my demeanour and attitude , and contributed to my own suspension from the Labour party . With an investigation under way, I am prohibited from speaking publicly but have apologised for inappropriate language and behaviour , and will continue to do so. It is also strange to owe a debt to the people I upset, because they may have saved my life in raising concerns.

It should not take a crisis to be able to access help, but alcohol at Westminster is everywhere. When first elected in 2015, I would have occasional drinks after work, but this built up over time as stress and capacity rose. The multiple bars inside parliament are only part of the picture. It is now amazing how routine it is to have to decline drinks in Westminster, as well as through committee work and in the constituency. Often, people are trying to be nice but do not always accept my refusal of a drink. Teetotal life is like constantly running into Mrs Doyles from Father Ted: go on, go on, go on; you will, you will, you will .

It is also surprising how deeply, culturally ingrained drinking is at Westminster . I drank after work, but found even lunchtimes a battle with wine at receptions and throughout the day. The advice from professionals is to avoid alcohol altogether, but this is impossible in parliament and I refuse to allow stopping drinking preventing me from doing my job. With the Bermondsey beer mile and a massive hospitality sector in my constituency, and as co-chair of the parliamentary group on wine and spirits, alcohol will always feature somewhere in my work and locality, just not in my system.

I write in the hope that anyone declining a drink, for whatever reason, will not be pressed further but have their choice respected. If you offer someone a pint and they say “no”, accept the refusal please: there will be good cause.

I also write in the hope that anyone else worried about their drinking or in need of help reaches out – not necessarily to me, but to the authorities, to friends or to professionals. There is support available, in confidence and tailored to give the best chance of success. It is possible to beat a dependency.

I am optimistic I am on my way to achieving just that.

If you need help with alcohol dependency, you can try Alcoholics Anonymous Great Britain

