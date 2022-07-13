ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

'Welcome home': Texas DPS trooper treated to special party after surviving crash

By Joel Leal
 3 days ago
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A Texas DPS trooper is back home after being struck from behind while investigating a DWI-related crash.

Officials said the incident had occurred on June 12 as Trooper Johnson was deployed on the President George Bush Turnpike in Grand Prairie.

Johnson sustained significant injuries in the crash, several of which would later require surgery, according to Texas DPS - North Texas Region.

Johnson has since been discharged from the hospital and was even treated to a welcome home party this week - including a specially decorated cake.

