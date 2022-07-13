ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, OH

Nifty Small Jobs

By Press release submission
Mount Vernon News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustom Sickle Bar cutting, 7ft reach bar, reach at any angle, specializing in cutting pond banks,...

mountvernonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

Mount Vernon News

Intake/Probation Officer

Knox County Juvenile Court is seeking an Intake/Probation Officer. Applicant must have a valid driver's license with a good driving record, meet insurance requirements, be dependable, and pass a BCI background check. Applicant must be able to follow directions, procedures and rules as directed. Education in Criminal Justice or Social Sciences along with experience with at risk youth is preferred. After hours on call rotation will be required. Resumes may be sent to Knox County Juvenile Court, 111 East High Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 by July 22, 2022.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Summer activity Bingo

Are you ready for some wellness-focused summer fun? Knox Public Health and the Get Healthy Knox County Coalition have prepared an activity card complete with county events, locations, and healthy suggestions to add to your summer activities! Upon completion and submission of the card, each participant will receive a small prize and be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Buckeye Imagination Museum announces opening

MANSFIELD – The Buckeye Imagination Museum (previously known as Little Buckeye Children’s Museum) will open its new facility to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Its new building is located just two blocks away next to the Renaissance Theatre at 175 West Third St. in Mansfield in the Imagination District. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to start.
MANSFIELD, OH
Danville, OH
Mount Vernon News

Centerburg Local School District Board of Education Special Meeting

The Centerburg Local School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 6:00pm for the purpose of interviewing superintendent candidates. The meeting will be held at the Administrative Office meeting room, 2nd floor, 119 South Preston Street, Centerburg, OH 43011. Lori Houck. Treasurer.
CENTERBURG, OH

