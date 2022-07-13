Nifty Small Jobs

Knox County Juvenile Court is seeking an Intake/Probation Officer. Applicant must have a valid driver's license with a good driving record, meet insurance requirements, be dependable, and pass a BCI background check. Applicant must be able to follow directions, procedures and rules as directed. Education in Criminal Justice or Social Sciences along with experience with at risk youth is preferred. After hours on call rotation will be required. Resumes may be sent to Knox County Juvenile Court, 111 East High Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 by July 22, 2022.
