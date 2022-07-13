Nifty Small Jobs

MANSFIELD – The Buckeye Imagination Museum (previously known as Little Buckeye Children’s Museum) will open its new facility to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Its new building is located just two blocks away next to the Renaissance Theatre at 175 West Third St. in Mansfield in the Imagination District. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to start.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO