ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Jane Goodall Now Has A Barbie Doll As Part Of The Inspiring Women Series

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 3 days ago

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Humanitarian, scientist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall has become the latest person to have a doll added to the Barbie Inspiring Women Series.

Goodall, a renowned ethologist and conservationist known for her work with chimpanzees, is being honored with the Barbie in her likeness just in time for World Chimpanzee Day on July 14. The doll also celebrates the 62nd anniversary of Goodall’s first journey to Gombe National Park in Tanzania.

The Dr. Jane Goodall Barbie comes with a notebook and a pair of binoculars. She is wearing field attire, including a khaki shirt, shorts and boots. Also included is a figure inspired by one of her most famous subjects, chimpanzee David Graybeard. Priced at $35, the Dr. Jane Goodall Barbie is available through the Mattel Creations store, at Walmart and on Amazon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLr6Z_0ge9WREg00
Mattel

“My entire career, I’ve wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them — just like I did when I first traveled to Tanzania 62 years ago. I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel a sense that they can make a difference,” Goodall said in a press release. “Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders to join me in protecting our planet and remind them they can be anything, anywhere — on the field, in the lab and at the table.”

The doll is part of a 2022 focus on green careers; it’s made from a minimum of 75% recycled plastic and is the first doll in the Inspiring Women Series to be made from recycled materials. Mattel, in conjunction with the Jane Goodall Institute, has also released a four-doll 2022 Career of the Year four-doll set called the Barbie Eco-Leadership team, featuring an environmental advocate, a chief sustainability officer, a renewable energy engineer and a conservation scientist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3mAX_0ge9WREg00
Jane Goodall Institute by Jane Goodall Productions

Goodall began her career in 1960, traveling from England to what is now Tanzania. Armed with only a notebook, binoculars and, according to her website, “her fascination with wildlife,” she began researching chimpanzees, human’s closest living relatives. Among other accomplishments, she helped set a new standard for how behavioral studies are done in the wild, spearheaded efforts to improve conditions for chimpanzees at medical research facilities, and set up refuges for chimps freed from these facilities or orphaned by the bushmeat trade.

Today, at age 88, she is still traveling the world to speak about the threats facing chimpanzees and other environmental crises. She currently has a podcast called “The Jane Goodall Hopecast,” in which she discusses her life and hosts other “change-making” guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZTyc_0ge9WREg00
Michael Neugebauer

Other dolls in the Inspiring Women Series, which pays tribute to courageous history-making women who helped paved the way for future generations, include Ida B. Wells, Billie Jean King, Dr. Maya Angelou, Eleanor Roosevelt and Helen Keller. Keller was the first person with deafblindness to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Will you be purchasing the Dr. Jane Goodall Barbie Inspiring Women doll?

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Hit the Roof Over Her Insufficiently Serious Depiction in Vanity Fair

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle reacted furiously to the famous Vanity Fair issue headlined “She’s Just Wild about Harry,” in which she confirmed she and Prince Harry were a couple and hinted they would soon announce their engagement. She complained that the article minimized her role as an actor, philanthropist, and activist.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Jane Goodall
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Helen Keller
Simplemost

‘Who’s The Boss?’ Sequel Is Coming To Amazon Freevee

If you were a kid in the 1980s and ‘90s you know Alyssa Milano. And if you know Milano, you know “Who’s the Boss?” and its unique take on family dynamics. Now, Deadline reports that the updated version of the classic comedy, which was announced two years ago as bringing Milano and Tony Danza back to TV, is being developed at Amazon Freevee. Danza will reprise his role as Tony Micelli, a tough-talking Brooklynite who, in the original series, moves to Connecticut with his daughter, Samantha, played by Milano.
TV SERIES
Simplemost

Here’s A First Look Aboard Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship, The Wish

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, will set sail on her maiden voyage on July 14. The fleet’s fifth vessel, the Wish, has been dubbed a “castle on the sea.” It brings a regal new look to the magical Disney experience, along with a boatload of new enhancements and offerings to the traditional cruise vacation.
LIFESTYLE
Simplemost

This Trampoline With Net Will Keep The Kids Busy All Summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. No matter your age, getting in enough exercise each week is crucial to maintaining...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbie Doll#The Jane
Simplemost

This City Program Turns Old Pianos Into Public Art You Can Play

All around Old Town Square in Fort Collins, Colorado, people can find art, galleries and sculptures. The artwork is easy to see, and even easier to hear. “It’s very, very active,” said Liz Good, visual arts coordinator for the City of Fort Collins. “There’s loud music, just people walking by, playing their own music.”
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Simplemost

‘Distant Drums’ Roses Have Gorgeous Blooms With A Sweet But Woodsy Scent

They say a rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but the truth is that with over 150 different species of roses in the world (not to mention thousands of hybrids), roses actually do not all smell the same. The “Distant Drums” rose is a variety that has been gaining popularity in the last several years, and this rose shrub has a very distinct and captivating scent. The Distant Drums rose smells like myrrh, a scent that many describe as a sweet yet woodsy scent.
GARDENING
Simplemost

Simplemost

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy