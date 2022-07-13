ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Readiness hearing set for adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQ1mt_0ge9WBMI00

Trezell and Jacqueline West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, are expected in court for a readiness hearing Friday.

Trezell and Jacqueline were arrested in March and are accused of killing their adopted sons.

The couple pleaded not guilty to two counts of second degree murder, two counts of child cruelty, and a false report of an emergency.

Both are expected in court for a hearing at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The jury trial is expected to begin July 25th.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Readiness
The Independent

Federal prosecutor: Dentist confessed to wife's safari death

A wealthy dentist killed his wife of 34 years with a shotgun blast at dawn on a remote African safari in 2016, collected nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds and later blurted out to his longtime lover that “I killed my f---g wife for you!,” a U.S. prosecutor told a jury in opening statements of the dentist’s murder trial Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Hundreds of Body Parts

A Colorado funeral home director accused of stealing and selling the body parts of hundreds of people has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said in a release Tuesday, that Meghan Hess, 45, of Montrose, Colorado had pleaded guilty to running a complex fraud "devised and executed... to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims," from 2010 to 2018.
MONTROSE, CO
allthatsinteresting.com

DNA Evidence Just Helped Police Solve The 40-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Of A California Kindergartener

Police arrested Robert John Lanoue, 70, and charged him with the 1982 murder of five-year-old Anne Pham. On Jan. 21, 1982, five-year-old Anne Pham begged her mother to let her walk the three blocks from her family’s home in Seaside, California, to her elementary school. Somewhere along the way, a stranger abducted, sexually assaulted, and strangled her. Now, after 40 years, police say they have finally solved her gruesome murder — and named her killer.
SEASIDE, CA
WashingtonExaminer

Homicide victim 'Princess Doe' identified 40 years later, suspect charged

A girl who was killed 40 years ago in a New Jersey town has been identified, and a suspect has been identified and charged with murder, according to local authorities. Dawn Olanick, a 17-year-old from Long Island, New York, was identified as the body found in a cemetery in Blairstown Township, New Jersey, on July 15, 1982, according to the Warren County, New Jersey, prosecutor’s office. Olanick was given the nickname "Princess Doe" while her identity was unknown.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy