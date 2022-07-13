Readiness hearing set for adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West

Trezell and Jacqueline West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, are expected in court for a readiness hearing Friday.

Trezell and Jacqueline were arrested in March and are accused of killing their adopted sons.

The couple pleaded not guilty to two counts of second degree murder, two counts of child cruelty, and a false report of an emergency.

Both are expected in court for a hearing at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The jury trial is expected to begin July 25th.