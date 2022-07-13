The Monster Bar in NYC Grows with the LGBTQ+ Community

Early on the morning in August 1958, on the stoop of 17 East 126th St., jazz greats gathered. Most of the musicians were on their way home after playing all night in the best jazz clubs in NYC. A young photographer, Art Kane, captured what would become known as “A Great Day in Harlem.” Along the curb, several young boys are seated, their names unknown with the exception of Taft Jordan Jr. Wrangling those energetic youths to sit quietly must have been difficult, but not more difficult than gathering so many jazz greats in one place for this iconic photograph.

