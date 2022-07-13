ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU football season tickets to ‘The Front Porch’ now available

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY – With just 51 days remaining until ETSU Football opens its title defense of the program’s first-ever outright Southern Conference championship, ETSU Athletics revealed ticket information Tuesday, July 12, for a first of its kind seating opportunity at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium....

Doughboys dominate River Riders in series-opening victory

The Johnson City Doughboys (19-18) took game one of three against the Elizabethton River Riders (17-19) on Friday night by a final of 14-3. Johnson City center fielder McKay Barney went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI. The win pushed the Doughboys’ lead over the Riders to one...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bucs Quarles in Greeneville to talk football during meet and greet

Greeneville, TN — The start of college football practices are about two weeks away and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers will open up under new leadership, as George Quarles takes over for Randy Sanders as head coach. This morning the legendry Maryville high school football coach was in Greeneville speaking at the 2022 Sports Council […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

Axmen take no-hitter into ninth inning against River Riders

The Kingsport Axmen (25-9) took game one of the two-game series on Wednesday night against the Elizabethton River Riders (16-18) by a final score of 3-1. Starting pitcher Matt Cornelius went six innings, allowing no hits or runs, and only allowed one walk while striking out ten hitters. The game...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Hunter T’s Chicken Shack to close Saturday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fried chicken business located across from the Tri-Cities Airport is closing down Saturday. Staff at Hunter T’s Chicken Shack, a drive-thru located in the 2300 block of Tennessee Route 75 in Blountville, Tennessee, told News Channel 11 that Friday would be the business’s last day of operation.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

City OKs plan to expand Hampton Watershed Trails

The Elizabethton City Council approved a lease Thursday that would expand the Hampton Watershed Trails property by 52.75 acres. Doe River Gorge has agreed to a five-year lease to the city of Elizabethton for the parcel which adjoins the watershed. There is no lease fee for the agreement, and it can be renewed for an additional five years.
HAMPTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Street celebrating 59th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Street, 116 Buddy Street Road, Hampton, will celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. They were married on July 20, 1963 by Rev. Lawrence Harris at East Side Christian Church in Elizabethton. Mrs. Street is the former Elizabeth Smith of Unicoi. They have...
HAMPTON, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU’s early voting site to open ahead of August elections

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s early voting location will be in operation from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18, and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from Tuesday-Friday, July 19-22. It will be located in room 219 of the D.P. Culp Student Center. “Increased voter access...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Newest Holston Habitat for Humanity home gets official groundbreaking

A bright, early morning sun greeted Patti Huszai as she stepped onto the lot that will soon be her new home on Blevins Avenue near downtown Elizabethton. As the newest recipient of a Holston Habitat for Humanity home, Huszai was taking part in a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for what will become her home and the 26th house built by the group in Carter County.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Why I Love Carter County

I was born and raised in Elizabethton. As a lifelong Carter County resident, husband, father, local small business owner, and coach, I am honored to call Carter County my home. I grew up in Lynn Valley with my parents, Randal and Kim Lewis, and my sister, Andrea Lewis. I attended Hunter Elementary and Unaka High School where I was a member of the basketball, baseball, and golf teams. After graduating high school with honors, I attended King College on a baseball scholarship and later transferred to Walters State Community College where I received my degree in Production Horticulture. For the past eight years, I have operated a local lawn care, landscaping, and hardscapes business. In May 2022, I was elected as the Republican Nominee for Carter County Trustee. My wife, Brittany, and I currently live in Lynn Valley with our children, Gracie, Carter, and Millie, and are members at Southside Christian Church.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Carter County Schools announce free lunch for all students

Carter County Schools announce the addition of all four high schools and Siam Learning Center to the list of Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools for the 2022-23 school year. According to the release, all students enrolled in Carter County Schools will be provided a free breakfast and lunch regardless of...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Drive-through improvements underway

Elizabethton Chick-fil-A customers have no doubt noticed major construction at the local store located at 753 West Elk Ave. According to Tommy Tipton, operator, big improvements for the drive-through experience will be the result. A large canopy, complete with heat and fans, will be added to help business flow and provide a “more enjoyable experience for everybody, especially our employees,” Tipton said.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Auntie A’s Barkery has just the thing for the dog in your life

When Main Street Elizabethton conducted a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the opening of Auntie A’s Barkery, Amy Birchfield surely sighed in relief. The entrepreneur finally has her own storefront to welcome in the owners of her customers, who happen to be dogs. That’s right — Auntie A’s Barkery...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Woman wins $45K jackpot at Bristol Casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One person won a $45,000 jackpot at the recently-opened Bristol Casino. In a social media post, the casino congratulated the woman on winning $45,166 by playing Super Charged 7’s. The casino, located in the former Bristol Mall, opened last Friday. The Bristol Casino will...
BRISTOL, VA
elizabethton.com

Carter County receives ARC funding to support high school CTE programs

Carter County will be receiving $250,000 in grant funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help purchase new and updated equipment for the career technical education (CTE) programs in Carter County Schools. “I am thrilled that Carter County was selected to receive this grant,” Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said....
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Elizabeth Kay M. Edens (Kay)

Kay M. Edens, 76, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on July 12, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home following an extended illness. Mrs. Edens was a native of Carter County and the daughter of the late Elbert and Blanche Hyder Meredith and Lucille Meredith, who graciously stepped in to help raise Kay after her mother died. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold D. Edens, and a brother and sister-in-law, Willie G. and Patsy Meredith.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Take advantage of early voting to shorten waiting time at the polls

The Tennessee Primary and Carter County General Election is more than two weeks away, but early voting began Friday. It’s time to let your voice be heard at the ballot box. Tennessee’s early voting period for the Aug. 4 primaries and general election is scheduled for July 15-30, daily except Sundays.
CARTER COUNTY, TN

