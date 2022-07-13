ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Native artist chosen for UW-Stevens Point memorial project

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9qsY_0ge9Ur3s00
A preliminary design of the memorial artwork honoring Native ancestors buried on campus grounds at UW-Stevens Point. The mural, created by artist Christopher Sweet, will be installed in fall. Image courtesy UW-Stevens Point.

STEVENS POINT – A member of the Ho-Chunk Nation has been selected as the artist who will create an outdoor memorial to Native Americans buried on campus grounds before the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point was established.

Christopher Sweet, a contemporary artist, has been commissioned for the Native American burial ground memorial. His project is a mural that will be painted on a free-standing wooden canvas near the Communication Arts Center and south of Dreyfus University Center.

The mural will feature images and words to represent the Ho-Chunk, Potawatomi, Ojibwe and Menominee tribes honored in the Ancestors Buried Below Us memorial. A monochromatic color scheme will capture the essence of ancestors with raised hands to symbolize lifting up future generations, Sweet said. The mural will include a poem written by his cousin Denise Sweet, former Wisconsin poet laureate.

He hopes students, employees and visitors to campus feel the ancestors’ encouraging spirit.

“I wanted to focus on our ancestors’ resilience and the supportive foundation they have provided to guide those here today,” Sweet wrote in his proposal. Acknowledging their story has tragic elements, he said: “I want my mural to be uplifting and inspire current and future generations of our Indigenous students to thrive.”

Sweet was selected from 11 submissions by a committee that included the Natives representing the Ho-Chunk, Menominee and Potawatomi tribes. Native artists were given preference, as supported by the Federal Indian Art and Craft Act.

“Through his proposal and prior artwork, Christopher demonstrates a deep understanding of Native American history, voice and experience in Wisconsin,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson, who named a commission of tribal, community and campus members to expand the educational opportunities for Native students, families and communities shortly after he became chancellor. The commission’s charge included recommending a permanent memorial to recognize Native ancestors.

Sweet will begin the 24- by 32-foot mural this month in his Baraboo studio. It will be installed in October.

Sweet, Ho-Chunk/White Earth Ojibwe, was born in Wisconsin and lives in the Wisconsin Dells area. He studied at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, N.M., and has exhibited work in solo and multi-artist shows. His commissioned works have been featured in printed materials and hang in corporate spaces, educational institutions, medical facilities and private collections throughout Wisconsin and the United States. In 2021, he was one of several artists commissioned for a mural initiative, “Paint the County.” The mural is located in Amherst.

The art memorial is one of several steps UW-Stevens Point is taking to educate people on and off campus about the tragedy that led to the burial of Native Americans. A temporary marker recognizes Native ancestors who died during a scarlet fever epidemic in the 1860s. In addition, a 12-credit Native American and Indigenous Studies certificate program will begin this fall.

Source: University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Native American powwows on ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Native American powwows are synonymous with colorful regalia and impressive dances, a time to celebrate history, honor ancestors and affirm community connections. A traditional powwow is much more than just a dance. These events combine spirituality and community, and while many are open to the public, they serve as a way to renew Native American cultures and preserve their rich heritage.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July 15, 2022

Precious in the eyes of the Lord is the death of his saints – Psalm 116:15. Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord – 2 Corinthians 5:8. Arlen went home to be with his...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

CVA hosts statewide exhibits

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts will host the “Wisconsin Regional Art Program State Art Exhibit” and the “Statewide Teen Art Mentor Program Exhibit” now through Aug. 27 at its galleries in Wausau. WRAP features more than 100 nonprofessional, student and emerging artists...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Portage County Fair of Amherst is July 14-17. The address is 4505 Fair Ground Road. The fair offers fun for all ages including Carnival Rides, Truck and Tractor Pulls, Market Animal Sale, Volleyball Tournament, Raffle, Famous Fair Food, Games, Cake Auction, Animal Judging, and Pedal Tractor Races. Click here for more information.
AMHERST, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Amherst, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Stevens Point, WI
Entertainment
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
WausauPilot

State Park Speedway story/results from July 14

WAUSAU, Wis. (July 14) – The Dave Lashua Memorial at State Park Speedway was another highlight in what is turning into another pretty stellar year for Travis Volm, as well as a bitter-but-sweet night for Jason Weinkauf. Volm held off Weinkauf on a restart with four laps left and...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Rib Mountain reader supports Jacobson for State Senate

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Prevail Bank collects school supplies for kids in need

Prevail Bank – Wausau has partnered with the Workplace Volunteer Council to collect school supplies and monetary donations supporting families in need. All of Prevail Bank’s branches are supporting this drive. Collection dates vary. Prevail Bank in Baraboo plans to contribute and collect monetary donations from Aug. 1...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Stevens Point#Native Americans#Art#The Ho Chunk Nation#Dreyfus University Center#Natives#Potawatomi
WausauPilot

Wausau Legion baseball pounds Merrill

WAUSAU – The Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team rolled to an 8-2 win over Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Legion League contest Thursday at Athletic Park. Wausau put up four runs in both the first and fifth innings to cruise to the victory and improve to 19-13 overall and 12-1 in the WVLL, already having wrapped up the league championship.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Elite Male T Clinic

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Arts
WSAW

Wausau closes overflow yard waste site

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau has closed the overflow yard waste site. The site was located at 1300 Cleveland. The location was opened up to help residents with storm damage following the storm on June 15. City leaders said there is no longer room at this location for residents to dump safely.
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy